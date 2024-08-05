CCC signs strategic cooperation agreement with Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA)

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CCC is proud to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) of the Republic of Korea. Recognizing that space and maritime domains are now a decisive and strategic frontier in global security, DAPA and CCC expressed their intent to pursue a structured initiative on next-generation commercial space systems, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications, as well as maritime platforms.

DAPA is a government agency of the Republic of Korea responsible for the overall management of defence research and development, acquisition, procurement, and defence industry promotion. It manages programs in areas such as aerospace, naval systems, and advanced technologies, and plays a key role in international defence cooperation.

The letter of intent was signed by CCC’s President and CEO Bobby Kwon and Korea’s Minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration Seok Jong-gun, and witness by Canada’s Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu. The letter builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Industry and Procurement Cooperation that CCC and DAPA signed in 2024, to deepen bilateral collaboration between Canada and the Republic of Korea across emerging domains that underpin national defence, technological innovation, and allied security.

Korea is Canada’s seventh largest trading partner, and the sixth largest import and export partner. Together, the MoU and LOI will enable CCC to bring Canadian companies with solutions that meet Korea’s needs. To learn more, contact CCC.

Quotes

“This new agreement between the Canadian Commercial Corporation and Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration reflects the shared commitment of Canada and the Republic of Korea to drive innovation in space and maritime technologies—sectors that are critical to both our economic future and our national security. It also underscores Canada’s efforts to expand trade opportunities in fast-growing, high-tech industries. By connecting Canadian companies directly with Korea’s defence and innovation priorities, we are strengthening commercial ties, opening new markets for Canadian businesses, and deepening our strategic partnership. This is trade diversification in action—powered by innovation, security, and long-term collaboration.” – Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade.

“Through this Letter of Intent, DAPA strengthens the strategic partnership between the Republic of Korea and Canada in advancing defence innovation. We look forward to working closely with CCC to explore joint initiatives in space and maritime domains that contribute to regional and global security.” – Seok Jong-gun, Minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

“This Letter of Intent marks a significant step forward in Canada–Korea defence collaboration. By aligning our strengths in space and maritime technologies, we are opening new pathways for innovation and strategic cooperation.” – Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of CCC.

Facts

This Letter of Intent (LOI) does not create legal obligations or binding commitments for either Party. It reflects the mutual understanding and goodwill of DAPA and CCC to explore potential areas of collaboration in the spirit of partnership and trust.

