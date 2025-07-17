CCIB names Bouchier as first Indigenous Business of the Year Award recipient

Toronto, ON, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) is proud to announce the inaugural Indigenous Business of the Year Award, with Bouchier named as the 2025 recipient.

The Indigenous Business of the Year Award, sponsored by ESS Support Services Worldwide, honours the achievements and contributions of an Indigenous business that significantly supports and enriches the economic, social, and cultural well-being of Indigenous communities.

“Adding an Indigenous Business of the Year category to CCIB’s annual awards has been a long time coming, and we are proud to recognize Bouchier as the first recipient,” said Tabatha Bull, CCIB president & CEO. “David and Nicole Bouchier have grown an incredible business that goes beyond operations to make a real lasting impact within their community and beyond.”

Founded over 25 years ago, Bouchier is a 100 percent Indigenous-owned company delivering civil contracting, facility services, and logistics across Alberta. With nearly 1,400 employees, 38% of whom are Indigenous, representing over 90 Indigenous communities.

“It’s a tremendous honour to receive the inaugural Indigenous Business of the Year Award,” said Nicole Bourque-Bouchier, CEO and Co-owner. “It reflects the journey we’ve been on — and affirms that Indigenous leadership isn’t just possible, it’s powerful. We share this award with every entrepreneur, community, and partner working to create a more inclusive and prosperous future for today and the generations who follow.”

Bouchier is Canada’s largest Indigenous-owned employer. In 2024, they achieved a 66 percent local spend, with 22 percent allocated to Indigenous suppliers, and maintained their long-standing relationship with the Fort McKay First Nation. In 2023, Bouchier also earned CCIB’s gold certification in the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program — the fastest achievement of this certification by an Indigenous business.

“ESS Support Services Worldwide is very pleased to collaborate with CCIB as the inaugural sponsor of the Indigenous Business of the Year award and to recognize Bouchier’s business excellence and achievements,” said Adam Shea, president, ESS North America. “I send my congratulations to David and Nicole for setting a bold new standard for what Indigenous-led businesses can achieve. They are an inspiration and truly deserve this recognition.”

Bouchier will be honoured at CCIB’s West Coast Business Forum & Awards Dinner on October 9, 2025, in Vancouver, B.C.

-30-

About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business:

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca.

For more information, contact:

Alannah Jabokwoam

Senior Associate, Communications & Public Relations

Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

[email protected]

T: 416.961.8663 ext. 227



CBJ Newsmakers