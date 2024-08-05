Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre with Taste of Chinatown! Presented by Scotiabank

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taste of Chinatown! , presented by Scotiabank, returns to the Chinatown Storytelling Centre for its third year, for a month-long Lunar New Year celebration featuring special collaborations, Lunar New Year pop-ups, and family-friendly activities that invite you to visit our neighbourhood and the Chinatown Storytelling Centre.

“Lunar New Year is a time for celebration, and in the Year of the Horse, we embrace the spirit of vitality and community,” says Carol Lee, Chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation . “Taste of Chinatown! is an opportunity for the Foundation to work alongside local businesses and partners to celebrate Chinatown as a unique and beloved destination in Vancouver.”

Event Highlights

February – all month long, in-store and online:

Taste of Chinatown! extends beyond the Chinatown Storytelling Centre through a series of special Lunar New Year collaborations and pop-ups, including:

Foo Hung Curios x Haywire Winery Lunar New Year red wine pop-up, launching January 13, 2026.

x Haywire Winery Lunar New Year red wine pop-up, launching January 13, 2026. Exclusive Foo Hung Curios x Chairman Ting limited-edition sweatshirts, created in partnership with lululemon, launch February 6, 2026. All proceeds support Chinatown Storytelling Centre programs.

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver x Chinatown Storytelling Centre Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea at Notch8, running January 9 to February 22, 2026, featuring Gold Mountain tea and complimentary admission to the Chinatown Storytelling Centre.

Foo Hung Curios pop-up at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver on Lunar New Year Day, February 17, 2026.

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre pop‑up presented by Metrotown, running February 2nd to March 3, 2026, at Metropolis in Metrotown.

February 6 (5:30 pm to 8:30 pm)

Chinatown Cocktail Showdown

The 3rd Annual Chinatown Cocktail Showdown launches Taste of Chinatown! with a ticketed evening event hosted at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits, eight of Chinatown’s most celebrated bars and restaurants, including Bagheera, Bao Bei, Chickadee, Fiorino, Keefer Bar, Kissa Tanto, Laowai, and Meo, will serve Lunar New Year-inspired tasting, with guests voting for their favourite cocktail alongside a judges’ pick announced at the end of the evening. This year’s judges include Charlene Rooke, Fred Lee, Lee Man, Viranlly Liemena and Micah Dew.

Sunday, February 15 (2:00 pm to 4:00 pm)

Sip & Paint: Lunar New Year Edition

This guided Sip & Paint workshop takes place at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre and is led by Vancouver artist Justine Crawford. Participants will create a Lunar New Year–inspired lantern while enjoying a relaxed, creative afternoon and a curated selection from Haywire Winery.

Monday, February 16 (12:00 pm to 3:00 pm)

Family Day: The Art of Fai Cheun

Families are invited to the Chinatown Storytelling Centre for a drop-in Family Day workshop exploring the tradition of Fai Cheun. Participants will create handwritten calligraphy blessings to welcome abundance, harmony, and good fortune for the year ahead.

Friday, February 20 (7:00 pm to 9:00 pm)

Mahjong Parlour

Mahjong has long brought people together in Chinatown to connect, socialize, and have fun. Guests are invited to play, watch, or learn the game in the heart of the neighbourhood.

Sunday, February 22 (All Day)

Year of the Horse: Red Envelopes & Candy Tasting

Wrap up Taste of Chinatown! with a festive drop-in day featuring red envelope crafting and candy tasting, symbolizing togetherness and sweet wishes for the Year of the Horse. Daan Go Cake Lab will also host a special pop-up at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre, with Master Chef Canada winner Chris Siu on site.

Taste of Chinatown! invites visitors to celebrate Lunar New Year while supporting Chinatown’s businesses, artists, and cultural spaces. To learn more about Taste of Chinatown!, visit tasteofchinatown.ca .

About the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation:

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is a registered charity committed to the revitalization of Chinatown, one of Canada’s most iconic neighbourhoods in the historic heart of Vancouver. The Foundation builds more resilient and inclusive communities by promoting the well-being of those in need, while preserving Chinatown’s irreplaceable cultural heritage. Learn more at chinatownfoundation.org .

About the Chinatown Storytelling Centre:

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre, a project of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, celebrates the power of stories in building community and understanding. Through storytelling, the Centre honours the sacrifices made by previous generations and encourages intergenerational dialogue to inspire resolve in current and future challenges. Learn more at chinatownstorytellingcentre.org .

Media Contact:

Ruby Gillett

Talk Shop Media

[email protected]

Media Assets:

Images available HERE



CBJ Newsmakers