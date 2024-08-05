Skip to content
Celebrate the Grand Opening of Compass Nova Scotia’s Unity North Neighbourhood in Halifax

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What: Grand Opening Celebration of Compass Nova Scotia’s Unity North Neighbourhood  

When: Friday October 24, 2025 | 3:00 PM (AT) 

Where: Unity North 2120 Maitland St. Halifax, NS B3K 2Z8   

Who: Media, government officials, community leaders, sector partners, co-op housing sector representatives and residents 

Join representatives from Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes, the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada (CHF Canada), and community partners to celebrate the grand opening of new co-operative homes that will offer safe, secure, and affordable homes in a strong community for generations to come.  

The media availability includes interviews with officials, official ribbon cutting group photo, and a tour of the recently opened co-op.  


