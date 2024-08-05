Celebrate Vancouver’s maritime community at Port Day at Canada Place

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is excited to host its fifth annual Port Day event on Saturday, September 27, at Canada Place. This free, family-friendly event celebrates the local maritime community with over 50 community exhibits, opportunities to connect with industry professionals in both the Waterfront Community Zone and the Maritime Career Zone, exciting on-water demonstrations, and fun, interactive activities in the new Family Zone. This year’s headline performance is Hey Ocean!, a vibrant Vancouver band that blends elements of pop rock and electronic music.

Event highlights include:

KTL Transport Stage (North Point): Event kicks off with opening remarks, followed by musical performances throughout the day. The area will feature food carts, lawn games, and relaxed seating.

Marine demonstrations sponsored by Fasken (North Point): At 2:00 p.m., watch a live recovery scenario along with other on-water demonstrations.

BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Community Zone (West Promenade and Front Plaza): Explore over 25 exhibitor tents showcasing the port community, including booths from DP World, Global Container Terminals, Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue, and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s marine operations team with a focus on safe boating.

Maritime Career Zone sponsored by Canaan Group (Inside Canada Place lobby): Discover career opportunities in the maritime and transportation sectors by visiting over 20 exhibitor booths. This zone includes a DJ playing relaxed music, a coffee cart, and lounge seating to support networking.

Family Zone (Hall A): New for 2025, this zone offers family-friendly activities, educational displays, vessel simulators and a photo-op with local maritime mascots, including CN’s little Obie train and Salty from the port authority.

Global Container Terminal Vanterm 50th Anniversary Community Open House: Complimentary return shuttle service will be available from Canada Place to GCT Vanterm. This event features exclusive terminal tours and equipment attractions. Guests can check in at the front of Canada Place to board the shuttles. To learn more and register, visit https://globalterminals.com/vt50/

Holland America cruise contest: Enter for a chance to win a cruise for two from Vancouver to Alaska with Holland America Line. Attendees can participate on-site by scanning a QR code or completing a survey.

Port Day is held in honour of the International Maritime Organization’s World Maritime Day. This year’s World Maritime Day theme is “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity”, reflecting the ocean’s vital role in the world economy, with more than 80% of global trade transported by sea.

For more information, visit www.canadaplace.ca/portday

Quotes

“Port Day is a special event to celebrate the entire maritime community at the Port of Vancouver. As a port city, many people across the region—including seafarers and longshore workers, terminal operators, and truckers—play an essential role in the success of this gateway and help connect Canada to the rest of the world. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Port Day and are especially grateful to our sponsors for their ongoing support in making this event a success.”

Peter Xotta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

“With the support of our members, the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) is pleased to return to the Port Day’s Waterfront Community Zone. We’re proud to celebrate the maritime community and showcase the vital role our terminal operators, ocean carriers and ship agent members play in the operation of Canada’s West Coast ports, which move over $800 million in cargo daily, delivering the goods Canadians and the world rely on.”

Mike Leonard, President & CEO, BC Maritime Employers Association

“As the Port of Vancouver’s largest container drayage provider, KTL is pleased to sponsor the KTL Transport Stage as part of the Port Day event. Every day the team at KTL helps transport cargo to and from port terminals—supporting Canadian businesses move crucial trade and Canadians get the products they need.”

Angie Kalhar, President, KTL Transport Inc.

“As a trusted Canadian logistics provider for more than 45 years, Canaan Group is proud to support Port Day. Each day our team delivers integrated freight, warehousing, and trucking solutions—helping connect global trade with Canadian communities while advancing sustainability and technology.”

Patrick Lo, President & CEO, Canaan Group



Performance Schedule

12:00 p.m. – activities and zones open

12:00 p.m. – Musqueam territorial welcome

12:05 p.m. – remarks from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and partners

12:10 p.m. – cheque presentation from Holland America Line to The Starfish Canada

12:20 p.m. – Josephine Walker

1:15 p.m. – Wyper & Parker

2:00 p.m. – marine demonstrations

2:20 p.m. – Big Easy Funk Ensemble

3:40 p.m. – headliner act – Hey Ocean!

5:00 p.m. – activities and zones close

Partners

Port Day is presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and is supported by our partners KTL Transport, BC Maritime Employers Association, Canaan Group, Fasken, Holland America Line, and Indigo Park Canada. Media partners include Global BC, 730 CKNW, Curiocity, @AngieLowis, and Miss604.



About the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Port of Vancouver

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the arm’s-length federal agency that stewards the lands and waters that make up the Port of Vancouver, alongside the enduring stewardship of First Nations. As a Canada Port Authority, it is accountable to the federal Minister of Transport and operates pursuant to the Canada Marine Act. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s purpose is to enable Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver by being reliable and innovative, while protecting the environment. The port authority is structured as a non-share corporation, is financially self-sufficient and does not rely on tax dollars for operations. Revenues come from port terminals and tenants who lease port lands, and from port users who pay various fees such as harbour dues. Profits are reinvested in port operating services and infrastructure.

The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s gateway to diverse markets, enabling trade of approximately $350 billion every year with 170 countries. Located on the southwest coast of British Columbia in Canada, its 29 major deep-water terminals and more than 1,000 tenants move goods and people across five sectors (auto, bulk, breakbulk, container and cruise). The port is made up of approximately 16,000 ha of water, 1,500 ha of land and 350 km of shoreline, extending across Burrard Inlet, Fraser River and Roberts Bank. It borders 16 municipalities and intersects the traditional territories and treaty lands of more than 35 Coast Salish First Nations. The Port of Vancouver is the fourth largest port in North America by tonnage and handles almost as much cargo as Canada’s next five largest ports combined. Port operations sustain more than 132,000 supply chain and related jobs across Canada.



CBJ Newsmakers