Celebrating International Week of Deaf People: Doug’s Story

Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Each September, International Week of Deaf People gives us the opportunity to celebrate Deaf culture, language, and the vibrant community that surrounds it. This year, from September 22–28, we honour the theme “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights”—a powerful reminder that true inclusion begins with communication. To celebrate, we’re shining a spotlight on Doug—a proud member of the Deaf community whose story reminds us of the importance of accessibility, independence, and connection.

Doug communicates using American Sign Language (ASL), a language that empowers him to express himself fully and connect with others. If you ask Doug what brings him joy, he’ll tell you about his love for wrestling—whether it’s watching matches on TV or attending live events. He also enjoys spending time with friends and family, playing games, and creating paint-by-number masterpieces on his iPad. Technology plays a big role in Doug’s daily life. His iPad is more than just a device—it’s a tool for creativity, communication, and connection. Whether he’s playing games, sharing his interests, or video chatting with family every week, Doug uses his iPad to stay engaged and connected.

Doug’s journey with support services began in the 1980s with Array Services, and since our amalgamation in 2021, he has been part of the DeafBlind Ontario Services community. For many years, Doug lived independently through our Supported Independent Living (SIL) program. In 2024, he moved into one of our supported living homes—accessible, barrier-free, affordable housing with 24/7 specialized support services. While Doug now has support around the clock, he takes great pride in maintaining as much independence as possible.

Like many Deaf individuals, Doug has faced barriers to communication in the community, especially in situations where people were unfamiliar with ASL. Today, with the support of Communication Support Professionals, he feels confident knowing he has the tools and support to navigate any situation. “I feel that I can go wherever I want” Doug shares.

Communication Support Professionals play an important role in supporting and empowering individuals who are Deaf or Deafblind. They assist with communication and language, help people gather information and develop new skills, and foster meaningful relationships—all while ensuring the person they support remains active in every step of the process.

If Doug could change one thing about society, he says he wishes more people would learn ASL. Greater awareness and understanding of sign languages would open more doors to inclusion, independence, and connection for people like Doug.

To mark International Week of Deaf People, Doug is joining in on a week full of activities with his housemates, including group painting, and a Deaf-themed movie night. He will also be joining DeafBlind Ontario Services and the community for a special event—raising the Deaf flag at Peterborough Square on September 23, 2025, at 11:00am. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of Deaf culture and community.

Doug’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of accessibility, independence, and community. This week, let’s celebrate the Deaf community and commit to building a world where everyone can communicate, connect, and thrive.

-30-

DeafBlind Ontario Services

DeafBlind Ontario Services supports people who are deafblind, as well as those living with a developmental disability who are Deaf, hard of hearing or use non-traditional forms of communication. Specialized services are customized to each person’s unique needs, method of communication, and goals to live their best life.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers