Celebrating the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurs Driving Canada’s Growth: 2025 CQCC Award Winners Announced

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At a time when more than 100,000 2SLGBTQI+-owned businesses contribute over $22 billion to Canada’s economy and employ more than 435,000 Canadians, the Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce (CQCC) is shining a national spotlight on the leaders driving this impact. At its milestone 10th Annual Black & White Gala, held November 14, 2025, at The Carlu in Toronto, CQCC proudly recognized the winners of the 2025 2SLGBTQI+ Business Leadership Awards, honouring the queer entrepreneurs and organizations strengthening Canada’s economic future.

This year’s award recipients include Mandy Farmer (Accent Inns, Hotel Zed – B.C.), Ariss Grutter and Tess Gobeil (Awl Together Leather – Vancouver, B.C.), Elsie Morden (No Time for That Anti-Bullying Society – Toronto, Ont.), and the Museum of Natural History – Nova Scotia (Halifax, N.S.), among others.

More than 400 business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community advocates gathered to celebrate excellence in 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship and inclusive business leadership. The Awards highlight the innovators, builders, and changemakers whose contributions are not only reshaping their industries but also ensuring Canada’s economy thrives. As the country’s leading advocate for queer-owned businesses, CQCC remains committed to supporting these leaders and expanding opportunities for the entire 2SLGBTQI+ business community.

2025 CQCC Business Leadership Award Winners

Business Leader of the Year

Mandy Farmer (Accent Inns, Hotel Zed) — Presented by Scotiabank

Accent Inns is a proudly BC-based, family-owned hotel company founded in 1986 and led today by President and CEO Mandy Farmer, who succeeded her father, Terry Farmer, in 2008. Under Mandy’s leadership, Accent Inns has become known for its playful, people-first approach—infusing humour into the guest experience while setting the standard as one of Canada’s most bike-friendly and pet-friendly hotel brands.

2SLGBTQI+ Business of the Year

Awl Together Leather — Presented by EY

Awl Together Leather is a custom leatherwork and shoe repair studio in East Vancouver, BC, co-owned by Ariss Grutter and Tess Gobeil. The pair opened the shop on May 4, 2021—during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic—with a mission to diversify a traditionally homogenous industry and offer accessible, high-quality repairs to communities near and far.

Launched through a Kickstarter campaign that surpassed its goal—raising over $22,000—Awl Together Leather has since served more than 10,000 customers and kept 50,000+ items out of landfills. The studio has earned wide recognition, including BC Business’ 30 Under 30 (2022), finalist status in Canada Post’s Tales of Triumph (2023), and features on Style Insider, Art Insider, CBC, the Stitchdown Podcast, and more.

Young 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneur of the Year

Elsie Morden (No Time for That Anti-Bullying Society) — Presented by RBC

No Time for That (NTFT) was founded by performing artist and speaker Elsie Morden, who transformed their own experience of surviving years of bullying into a national platform for change. Through a unique blend of storytelling and music, Elsie has delivered more than 700 keynotes across Canada, promoting bullying prevention, mental health and neurodiversity awareness, 2SLGBTQIA+ visibility, and youth empowerment.

Elsie’s impact has been recognized widely, with features on national media and multiple honours, including the National Change Makers Award from Alan Doyle’s Dollar A Day Foundation, Atlantic Business Magazine’s Top 30 Under 30, and the CAMH 150 Leading Canadians for Mental Health Difference Makers Award. As a recording artist, Elsie has earned over 750,000 Spotify streams and achieved a Top 100 song on Canadian country radio.

Corporation of the Year

Telus — Presented by Manulife

2SLGBTQI+ Community Impact of the Year

Qmunity — Presented by Bird Construction

Rainbow Registered Prism Award

Museum of Natural History – Nova Scotia — Presented by Luceo Legal

The full list of finalists can be found here .

About the Black & White Gala

The 2025 event marked the Gala’s 10th anniversary, featuring a full evening of celebration, entertainment, and recognition of Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ business trailblazers. Finalists spanned the country, representing sectors from technology and wellness to community advocacy and the arts. Throughout the evening, winners were announced live and honoured for their contributions to a more inclusive economy.

Entertainment included JUNO-nominated pop artist Tafari Anthony, Naach For Fun, drag king Gay Jesus, Queer Toronto Tarot, and DJ Donovan, helping create one of the most celebrated queer business events in Canada.

About the Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce (CQCC)

The Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce is Canada’s leading advocate for queer-owned businesses and 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs. Through networking, education, supplier-diversity programs, and advocacy, CQCC works to ensure queer businesses thrive and continue contributing to a strong, inclusive national economy.

Founded in 2003, CQCC represents a community of more than 100,000 2SLGBTQI+-owned businesses, contributing over $22 billion in economic activity and employing more than 435,000 Canadians. In 2023, the Government of Canada selected CQCC to administer the world’s first $25 million 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, further expanding support for queer entrepreneurs across the country.

Earlier this year, the organization announced its rebrand from CGLCC to CQCC, embracing the term Queer as a more inclusive and resonant identity that reflects the full diversity of Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ business landscape. CQCC’s expanded membership model – including its new low-barrier tier, The FAM Program – ensures every queer entrepreneur sees a place for themselves within the chamber’s national ecosystem.

