Celestica Introduces New Family of 1.6TbE Data Center Switches to Power AI/ML Clusters

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celestica Inc . (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, supply chain and platform solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today introduced two new 1.6TbE data center switches, the DS6000 and DS6001. These advanced switches are engineered to support high-bandwidth, AI/ML data center applications. Celestica plans to contribute the DS6000/DS6001 spec to the OCP Community and list them on the OCP Marketplace with the OCP Inspired™ recognition.

The DS6000 is a 3RU, 64-port x 1.6TbE data center switch for traditional air-cooled data center installations. The DS6001 is a 2OU, 64-port x 1.6TbE switch offering a hybrid cooled solution based on the 21-inch OCP ORv3 rack. Both switches are based on the new Broadcom Tomahawk 6 (TH6) switch chipset, providing up to 102.4Tbps of switching capacity. The DS6000 and DS6001 are the latest additions to the Celestica portfolio of high-performance data center switches and represent a doubling of switch capacity compared to Celestica’s existing, market-leading 800G solutions. They also offer a comprehensive set of AI routing features and interconnect options, designed to meet the demands of AI clusters.

“The introduction of our new 1.6T switches marks a significant milestone for Celestica and our customers. The DS6000 and DS6001 represent a new era in high-performance networking, doubling the switching capacity of our current offerings and designed specifically to meet the demands of AI/ML cluster applications,” says Gavin Cato, SVP & GM Portfolio Solutions & AI Platform Engineering, Celestica. “We’re proud to showcase these innovations at OCP Global Summit, demonstrating our commitment to leading the open networking ecosystem.”

The DS6000 offers several key advantages for data center customers seeking the highest performance:

102.4Tbps capacity with 224G SerDes lanes and support for LPO / LRO optics

Performance through 64 x 1.6TbE OSFP ports

Flexibility with 50/100/200/400/800GbE capable port speeds

Reliability with redundant, field-replaceable fans and hot swappable power supplies

Options for forward and reverse airflow configurations

The DS6001, while maintaining the same overall networking performance as the DS6000, is designed to operate in a hybrid cooling environment, leveraging a combination of air and liquid cooling techniques. The DS6001, taking up only 2U of rack density, is designed to operate in a 21-inch OCP ORv3 rack for maximum performance while optimizing energy efficiency and power utilization.

As with all of Celestica’s switching solutions, both the DS6000 and DS6001 support an open-source Network Operating System (NOS) approach. This is achieved through the use of Celestica Solutions for SONiC and other SONiC distributions – open-source, validated and supported NOS that enable production-ready deployment in a multitude of use cases from the data center to the edge.

As important additions to Celestica’s open networking platforms, the DS6000 will be on display at the OCP Global Summit 2025 in San Jose, CA, October 13-16, in booth B2. For more information on Celestica’s participation, and to learn more about Celestica’s DS6000 and DS6001 high-performance AI/ML switches, visit our event landing page .

Supporting Quotes

“We’re pleased to see Celestica harness the power of our latest Tomahawk 6 chipset to bring these groundbreaking switches to market. Tomahawk 6 delivers incredible switching capacity, designed to meet the extreme bandwidth and low-latency demands of modern AI/ML workloads. With features like Cognitive Routing 2.0 and support for both scale-up and scale-out network topologies, this chipset is built to power the next generation of massive AI clusters. Celestica’s new DS6000 and hybrid-cooled DS6001 switches showcase the innovation that’s possible when we collaborate to deliver solutions truly optimized for the AI era,” says Ram Velaga, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom.

“Celestica’s introduction of these new 1.6T switches is a powerful extension of their recognized leadership in high-speed and AI networking. Having earned the 2024 Dell’Oro Market Share Leader Awards for both Ethernet Switch – AI Networks and High-Speed Networks (> 800 G), Celestica has already proven their ability to meet the incredible demand of AI infrastructure,” says Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President of Research at Dell’Oro Group. “The DS6000 and DS6001 switches, with their massive 102.4Tbps capacity, show that Celestica continues to be at the forefront of addressing the future needs of AI networking.”

“This new 1.6T switch family further marks Celestica’s position as a leader in data center networking, particularly for mission-critical enterprise environments,” says Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst for 650 Group. “While many companies, including Celestica, focus on hyperscalers, Celestica has also demonstrated a deep understanding of the unique needs of enterprise customers. These customers require not just raw speed but also unwavering reliability and a robust ecosystem.”

