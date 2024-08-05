Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Celestica Q2 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Celestica Q2 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call Tuesday, July 29, 2025

TORONTO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celestica Inc.’s (TSX and NYSE: CLS) second quarter 2025 financial results conference call will take place on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The conference call start time is at 8:00am ET. Celestica’s second quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at the following link.

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations
[email protected]


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering
Aufgusshow 2025 Wraps Up: Canada Crowns Its First National Sauna Performance Champions
Morocco Strategic Minerals Launches Maiden Drill Program on Timarighine Property
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.