Celestica Q4 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call Thursday, January 29, 2026

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celestica Inc. (TSX and NYSE: CLS) will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, and will host a conference call at 8:00am ET on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at the following link.

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations
[email protected]


