Century Announces Filing of Second Quarter Financial Results and Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century” or the “Company”) (TSX: CNT) is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025 and the related management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). Copies of these documents are available under Century’s SEDAR+ profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca and will also be posted on Century’s website at www.centuryglobal.ca.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had unrestricted free cash, bank deposits and marketable securities totaling $3.4 million (March 31, 2025: $4.2 million) and a net working capital* of $5.6 million (March 31, 2025: $6.0 million), which is adequate to cover near-term ongoing administrative and basic mineral properties development expenses. As a resource exploration and development company, we continue to seek additional funding to complete development of our projects.

Century Global Commodities Corporation (TSX:CNT) is primarily a resource exploration and development company with a large portfolio of multi-billion tonne iron ore projects in Canada, mostly discovered by its own exploration team. It has other non-ferrous metals properties under exploration as well as a well-established food distribution business (Century Food) in Hong Kong.

The Joyce Lake Direct Shipping Iron Ore Project

Joyce Lake, our most advanced project, is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project in Newfoundland and Labrador, close to the town of Schefferville, Québec which is serviced by a rail link directly to ocean shipping iron ore ports at Sept-Îles. The Project has completed an updated feasibility study in 2022 and is undergoing environmental assessment. Joyce Lake is held in a special purpose vehicle, Joyce Direct Iron Inc. (“JDI”), in which Century owns 89.8%.

Century Food is a subsidiary of the Company operating a value-adding marketing and distribution business of quality food products sourced from such high-quality regions as Europe and Australia for the Hong Kong and Macau markets. It was created as a counter-cyclical business at the bottom of the Super Cycle in 2015 to generate profit and cash to supplement the metals business.

Certain financial measures used by the Company to analyze and evaluate its results are non-International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) financial measures or ratios. Each of these indicators is not a standardized financial measure under the IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. These indicators are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further information on the non-IFRS and other financial measures included in this press release is provided in the section “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” of the Company’s MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2025 which is available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures

September 30

2025

$ March 31

2025

$ Net working capital Current assets 8,064,578 9,313,603 Current liabilities 2,472,669 3,284,412 5,591,909 6,029,191

For further information please contact:

Sandy Chim, President & CEO

Century Global Commodities Corporation

416-977-3188

[email protected]

