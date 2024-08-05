CF Energy Confirms Availability of Meeting Materials for Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC” or “China”), wishes to update its shareholders on details regarding the Company’s upcoming annual general and special meeting, which is to be held virtually on November 17, 2025 at 10:00AM (Toronto time) (the “Meeting”). The Company confirms the availability of its meeting materials and wishes to advise its shareholders of alternative ways to vote their shares for the Meeting, due to the suspension of postal services as a result of Canada Post mail strike that commenced on September 25, 2025.

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 and the auditor’s report thereon; to fix the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at seven (7); to elect the directors of the Company; to appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year, subject to agreement on the audit fee; to re-approve, for the ensuing year, the Company’s existing long-term incentive plan, attached as Schedule “C” to the Management Information Circular dated October 17, 2025 (the “Circular”); and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Electronic copies of the Notice of Meeting, Circular, form of proxy and all other proxy-related materials (“Meeting Materials”) have been filed and are available under CF Energy’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are posted under the heading “Investor Relations – Announcement – Annual Shareholder Meeting Materials – 2025” on the Company’s website at www.cfenergy.com. Shareholders are encouraged to access them via SEDAR+ and Company’s website, or to contact the Company at [email protected] or 905-415-3041 to obtain copies. In the event that the mail strike ends prior to the Meeting, the Company will mail the Meeting Materials in the normal course, but there can be no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by the shareholders prior to the Meeting.

Shareholders are not required to be present at the Meeting and can vote their shareholdings in advance of the Meeting. All proxies must be received by the Company’s transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., before the close of business on November 14, 2025.

Registered shareholders may vote online at www.investorvote.com, or vote by telephone by following the instruction on the form of proxy. Registered shareholders who require their voting control numbers may obtain the voting control numbers by calling Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (international direct dial).

Beneficial holders should contact their brokerage house or depositary company directly, as each intermediary has its own form of proxy return instructions.

Copies of the Company’s audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and any interim financial statements for periods subsequent to December 31, 2024 and the related management discussion and analysis (collectively, the “Financial Statements and MD&A”) have been filed and are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company will provide physical copies of the Financial Statements and MD&A to shareholders upon request by email at [email protected]. Following the conclusion of the mail strike, shareholders requesting Financial Statements and MD&A will be delivered those documents in the ordinary course.

The Company has complied with the filing requirements for proxy-related materials in Section 9.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Requirements and has posted them on its website. The Company has also satisfied all the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy related materials pursuant to the CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932.

Due to the mail strike, delivery of printed copies to certain registered shareholders may be delayed. Shareholders are encouraged to access the materials online and may vote their shares electronically or by telephone, without using the mail, as described in this news release. The Company will mail printed copies to registered shareholders who request them as soon as practicable after regular postal service resumes.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Yongqiang (Shawn) Shan

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Charles Wang

Secretary of the Board

[email protected]

Frederick Wong

Director of the Board

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “Forward-Looking Statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated by reference in this document are Forward-Looking Statements, including statements regarding activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the status and potential impact of the Canada Post mail strike and the timing of the resumption of regular postal service and related mailing of printed materials, and the conduct and timing of the Meeting). These Forward-Looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe” or “continue” or similar words or the negative thereof. No assurance can be given that the plans, intentions or expectations or assumptions upon which these Forward-Looking Statements are based will prove to be correct and such Forward-Looking Statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such Forward-Looking Statements are not a guarantee of performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. These factors include, without limitation, the status and duration of the Canada Post mail strike and related disruptions to shareholder communications and voting; the availability, performance and acceptance of electronic voting channels and third‑party service providers, and the ability to hold the Meeting as scheduled, achieve quorum and implement any adjournment. Readers are cautioned that all Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s filings with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company urges readers to carefully consider those factors. The Forward-Looking Statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



