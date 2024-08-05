Chan Centre for the Performing Arts expands its biggest season to date with even more cultural and musical artists

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts’ largest programming season has expanded even further. New performances and events have been added today, including two new concert dates for the much-anticipated Natalia Lafourcade shows. Having recently undergone a brand refresh and having added membership to the new season, tickets for individual shows will be available for general sale beginning this Friday, August 22nd, at 12:00 pm PT, Plus members from August 19th at 12:00 pm PT and Basic members from August 21st at 12:00 pm PT.

The 2025/2026 season for the Chan Centre for Performing Arts is its most ambitious, expanding from 10 performances to over 30. Widely regarded as one of Canada’s top concert halls, this venue provides a rare opportunity to experience world-renowned artists in an intimate and exceptional setting. Many artists previously programmed by the Chan Centre have gone on to sell out major venues worldwide.

With this expansion of programming, the Chan Centre continues to champion its mission of being the home of possibility through thoughtfully curated performances that showcase both established artists and rising talents. The result is a lineup that will deliver diverse musical, cultural, and culinary experiences.

“The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts provides a platform and space to showcase incredible artists from around the globe and at home,” said Jarrett Martineau, Head Curator at the Chan Centre. “This is our most ambitious season yet, and it is more important than ever to give artists the opportunity to share their perspectives. The 2025/26 season brings renowned icons and living legends, as well as new and emerging voices and storytellers, to the Chan Centre stage to share their boundless creativity.”

New Season Highlights

The 2025/2026 season expands its programming with a global lineup of artists who showcase interdisciplinary sounds, tastes, and voices from around the world. In addition, the program includes family-friendly events designed for all ages.

Chan Centre Presents:

Mariam of Amadou & Mariam – November 7, 2025: With the passing of Amadou, Mariam of the renowned Malian duo Amadou & Mariam, will give a performance in honour of her beloved husband and their shared musical legacy. The duo gained a global following hooked on their West African rhythms and blues infused with bouncing beats and rock melodies. Together, they created a distinctive sound that earned them widespread acclaim and international success.

Chan Centre Made in Canada:

Beverly Glenn-Copeland and Elizabeth Copeland – January 16, 2026: Rare live performance by Canadian composer celebrating his trailblazing career as a singer-songwriter, composer, and transgender activist, creating music that fuses ambient electronic, jazz, classical, and folk influences. He gained renewed acclaim for his groundbreaking 1986 album Keyboard Fantasies, recognized for its timeless innovation. Elizabeth Copeland, a distinguished author, theatre artist, and arts educator, has dedicated over 40 years to advancing theatre, arts education, and eco-activism in Canada. She inspires others through her creative work and commitment to environmental advocacy.

Chan EXP x VIFF Live

Mad Professor – Sunday, October 5, 2025: For this special Chan EXP and VIFF Live event, and for the first time in Vancouver, dub legend and icon Mad Professor performs a rare live dub set celebrating Mad Professor vs Massive Attack’s ‘No Protection’ Remix Album’s 30th Anniversary, considered the best-selling dub music album of all time. The concert will feature music drawing from his Massive Attack remixes – including both No Protection and the Mezzanine remix tapes – accompanied by Live AV dub visuals.

Inspired at the Chan (Family-Friendly Programming):

Musical Magic: Disney Edition – October 26, 2025: Six talented vocalists perform beloved Disney songs from movies like Frozen, Aladdin, and Moana in this family-friendly concert event with audience sing-alongs and costumes.

Six talented vocalists perform beloved Disney songs from movies like Frozen, Aladdin, and Moana in this family-friendly concert event with audience sing-alongs and costumes. The Zaniac Show: Music, Juggling and Laughs – November 23, 2025: Alex Zerbe, aka The Zaniac, delivers a high-energy comedy performance packed with juggling flaming torches, bowling balls, and flying playing cards. The two-time Guinness world record holder beatboxes, dances, sings, and performs magic, combining physical comedy with skillful tricks and humor. Engaging with the audience, The Zaniac entertains all ages, leaving kids and parents laughing and amazed by his fast-paced and charming antics.

Discover more about the 2025/2026 season, explore membership options, buy tickets, or browse the full event lineup at chancentre.com .

About The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

Since 1997, the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts has earned international acclaim for its striking architecture, world-class acoustics, and exceptional programming, ranking it among North America’s premier performing arts venues. As a cultural cornerstone in Canada, the Chan Centre has expanded its global connections, championed inclusivity, and curated diverse international lineups along with innovative festivals that spotlight emerging voices. Located at the heart of UBC’s campus, its three distinctive venues serve as a vibrant platform for creative exchange, fresh perspectives, and unforgettable cultural experiences. The Chan Centre continues to inspire and engage audiences, solidifying its reputation as a leading cultural hub.

