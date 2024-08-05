Changing the Game in Teas : Avodah Sweet Teas With No Sugar, No Chemicals — Just Nature

Avodah Mugs and Teas Image

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As health-conscious consumers increasingly seek natural alternatives to sugary beverages, Avodah Mugs and Teas has introduced a collection of functional organic loose-leaf tea blends that combine wellness benefits with naturally sweet flavor. Each blend is infused with organic stevia leaves, offering a gentle sweetness with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners.

Developed by a lifelong tea enthusiast and mother of three, the Avodah Mugs and Teas collection emerged from a personal search for balance between nourishment and sensory enjoyment. The process began with the study of natural botanicals that could support well-being while maintaining flavor integrity. After years of experimentation, stevia was identified as a key ingredient that allows the blends to be both beneficial and enjoyable to drink.

Each blend is prepared in small batches using hand-harvested herbs, fragrant flowers, and spices sourced from certified organic suppliers. The tea blends are naturally caffeine-free and formulated to promote relaxation, digestion, and restful sleep, among other wellness benefits. Avodah Mugs and Teas’ offerings include Detox Tea , Calming Tea , and blends featuring Ceremonial Grade Matcha, each designed to align with specific moments of daily mindfulness. Ingredient integrity and sensory harmony remain central to the process, ensuring consistent aroma, flavor, and function from the first sip to the last.

Complementing the tea line is a patent-pending tea infuser mug designed according to the same philosophy of mindful use. Created with food-grade stainless steel and a copper-lined, triple-insulated interior, the mug allows users to enjoy both hot and iced teas throughout the day. It includes a large capacity tea infuser and two interchangeable lids—one with a flip lid and the other with a large boba straw — to accommodate varied lifestyles.

According to Avodah Mugs and Teas’ founder, the goal extends beyond crafting flavorful beverages. “Tea is more than a drink—it’s a ritual of slowing down and reconnecting with oneself,” she shared. This focus on process and intention forms the foundation of Avodah Mugs and Teas’ approach to Herbal Tea and tea-making culture as a whole.

By merging traditional botanical knowledge with modern wellness preferences, Avodah Mugs and Teas demonstrates how clean, plant-based ingredients can meet the demand for functional beverages. Each product reflects a dedication to sustainable sourcing, transparency, and mindful consumption.

