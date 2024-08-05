Charitable Impact Pays Tribute to NHL’s Mark Kirton Following His Passing

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Charitable Impact today pays tribute to former NHL player and ALS champion Mark Kirton, who passed away on August 17, 2025. Diagnosed with ALS in 2018, Kirton transformed his personal battle into a movement of action uniting patients, donors, and the hockey community in pursuit of a cure for the disease.

His enduring legacy is the work he did with ALS Action Canada, the country’s only patient-led ALS charity, to launch the ALS Super Fund in 2023 in partnership with Charitable Impact . The Super Fund provides a collaborative way for donors to support research, improve equitable access to clinical trials, and amplify patient voices. Since its inception, it has raised more than $1.6 million, carrying forward the vision Kirton set in motion.

“Mark was awesome,” said John Bromley, CEO of Charitable Impact. “He took action towards something he wanted to change, gave it his time and talent, and invited his network to participate. We can all do that. His legacy is not just about ALS or his family; it’s about showing that to create change, you must act.”

Determined to unite efforts across multiple charities, Kirton ignited a movement with the cause fund model that not only advanced his vision but also set a standard for collaborative philanthropy. “The beauty of the ALS Super Fund is that it’s not just all about donations and fundraising,” he once said. “It’s about patients coming together to have their voices heard to make a difference in the ALS world. And for donors, you don’t have to be an expert to give where the need is greatest because a panel of experts will do that for you and report back on the progress.”

As a Cause Leader, Kirton rallied a powerful network. With his wife and family as his foundation, he drew support from the hockey world and beyond. The Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment group (owners of the Toronto Maple Leafs) helped seed the Super Fund, and Jeff Jackson rallied NHL teams to the cause. Borje Salming, the legendary Leafs defenceman who also battled ALS, lent his support before his passing from ALS in 2022. Long-time friends like Ron MacLean and Daryl Sittler also stood by his side, moved by his action and commitment to making a difference.

Though ALS gradually diminished his ability to move and speak, Kirton never lost his resolve. Rather than retreat, he became a relentless advocate for research and a cure. “As I got to know him, I discovered he was one of the kindest, most driven, and most visionary people I’ve ever met,” said Kevin Moorhead, Senior Director of Cause Funds at Charitable Impact, in an online tribute to Kirton. “Even as ALS took so much from him, he kept giving his time, his energy, and his voice to fight for others and to push for a future without this disease.”

To honour Mark Kirton is to carry forward his spirit of giving by taking action, whether by giving to ALS or to any cause close to your heart. What matters most is that we keep giving, and together, we can keep his legacy alive and make a meaningful difference, just as he did.

Learn more about the ALS Super Fund and consider joining the mission he started.

ABOUT CHARITABLE IMPACT:

Charitable Impact is a modern giving platform that helps Canadians engage more personally and intentionally with charitable giving. Operating as a donor-advised fund, it offers flexible tools and support for people to plan their giving, support the causes that matter to them, and collaborate with others to grow their collective impact. Whether giving individually or through communities, users can explore, organize, and amplify their generosity—all in one place. Since 2011, our community of 213,000+ users has donated more than 1.6 billion dollars, with over 15,000+ registered charities benefiting from the generosity of people across Canada. Learn more at https://www.charitableimpact.com/

ABOUT CAUSE FUNDS:

Charitable Impact’s Cause Fund Program addresses a common roadblock for donors who want to give but don’t know where and how to do so effectively for a meaningful impact. By leveraging the wisdom and expertise of individuals most familiar with maximizing impact for different causes and geographies, donors can confidently and effectively support the causes they care about and trust every dollar will achieve its maximum potential. Learn more at https://www.charitableimpact.com/cause-funds .

