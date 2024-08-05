Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Enters Into New Automatic Securities Purchase Plan

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) (“Chemtrade” or the “Fund”) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 11,231,131 of its units, it has entered into a new automatic securities purchase plan (the “ASPP”) with its designated broker.

On September 22, 2025, Chemtrade announced a series of strategic transactions aimed at optimizing its capital structure and reducing its exposure to convertible debt instruments. The announcements included the upcoming redemption of all of its issued and outstanding 6.25% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures due August 31, 2027 (CUSIP No. 16387PAL7) (the “2027 Debentures”) in accordance with the terms of the trust indenture, as amended and supplemented by supplemental indentures thereto, pursuant to which they were issued. In addition, the Fund also declared its intention to commence a substantial issuer bid (the “2027 Offer”) for all of its issued and outstanding 2027 Debentures and a substantial issuer bid (the “2028 Offer” and collectively with the 2027 Offer, the “Offers”) for all of its issued and outstanding 7.00% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures due June 30, 2028 (CUSIP No. 16387PAM5).

In connection with Chemtrade’s announcement of its intention to commence the Offers, the automatic securities purchase plan that Chemtrade previously entered into with its designated broker in connection with the NCIB was automatically terminated in accordance with its terms. Chemtrade has entered into a new automatic securities purchase plan with its designated broker, that will allow for purchases of units during certain pre-determined blackout periods, subject to certain parameters as to price and number of units. The new automatic securities purchase plan will only be effective and purchases of units can only commence after the termination or expiry of the Offers. Outside of these pre-determined black-out periods, units will be purchased in accordance with management’s discretion, subject to applicable law.

The ASPP constitutes an automatic plan for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been pre-cleared by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers across North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and sodium hydrosulphite. Chemtrade is also a leading producer of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expected”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “plan”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the redemption of the 2027 Debentures; the Fund’s intentions to commence the Offers; the benefits to the Fund from the Offers; and statements respecting certain future expectations about the ASPP and any purchases of units thereunder.

Forward-looking statements in this news release describe the expectations of the Fund and its subsidiaries as of the date hereof. These statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the “Risk Factors” section of the Fund’s latest Annual Information Form and the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of the Fund’s most recent Management’s Discussion & Analysis.

Although the Fund believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, and they should not be unduly relied upon. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Fund has made assumptions regarding: there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Fund and its subsidiaries.

Except as required by law, the Fund does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.com.

