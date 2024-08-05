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Chicane Capital I Corp. and Elton Resources Corp. Enter Into Definitive Merger Agreement with Respect to Qualifying Transaction and Brokered Private Placement of Subscription Receipts

Chicane Capital I Corp. and Elton Resources Corp. Enter Into Definitive Merger Agreement with Respect to Qualifying Transaction and Brokered Private Placement of Subscription Receipts

CBJ Newsmakers

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