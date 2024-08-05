Christina Giannone Elected Chair of the Ontario Home Builders’ Association

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA), voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, announced the election of Christina Giannone, of Port Credit, as the 57th Chair of the OHBA Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term.

Christina is the Vice-President of Planning & Development for Brightwater – Port Credit West Village Partners, comprised of Dream, DiamondCorp, Kilmer, and Fram+Slokker.

Christina originally intended to go into product marketing, before joining Fram+Slokker. “My dad asked me to fill in on their development team for a bit. I realized what homebuilding meant – it meant coordination, collaboration, problem-solving, optimization, relationships, creativity, trust, detail, calculations…and probably most important, vision,” she said.

Said Giannone in her remarks, “We as homebuilders take a piece of land and a plan on a paper and build places where people make memories, feel safe, and fulfill dreams.”

Christina has been involved with OHBA for over five years, and most recently served as 1st Vice President of OHBA’s Board of Directors. She has served on several committees and been a critical part of OHBA 2.0. Giannone expanded on why she remained involved with OHBA by saying “OHBA brings our industry together, takes our collective concerns, and turns them into action – whether that’s advocating with government, informing policies, or providing the tools and support our members need to succeed. In short, OHBA makes sure our voice is not just heard, but respected.”

The Chair’s Gala also provided an opportunity to recognize industry leadership through the Ontario Home Builders’ Association Awards. Giannone had the honour of presenting the five prestigious annual awards:

OHBA Member of the Year: Tom McLaughlin, Thomasfield Homes, Grand Highlands HBA

Tom McLaughlin, Thomasfield Homes, Grand Highlands HBA OHBA Emerging Leader: Natasha Paikin, New Horizon Development Group, West End HBA

Natasha Paikin, New Horizon Development Group, West End HBA OHBA Local Association of the Year: Grand Highlands HBA

Grand Highlands HBA Association Leadership Award – Honouring the Legacy of David Horton: Stacey Hawkins, Durham Region HBA

Stacey Hawkins, Durham Region HBA Lifetime Achievement Award: Garry Burtch, G.J. Construction Enterprise Limited, Haliburton County HBA

The OHBA Conference is an annual three-day event which brings together a diverse group of delegates from across Ontario’s home-building industry to connect, collaborate and celebrate. This year’s conference is being held at Blue Mountain Resort in Collingwood from September 28-30, 2025.

About OHBA:

Founded in 1962, the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario. It represents over 4,000 member companies in the home building, land development, professional renovation and professional services sectors through 28 local chapter associations across the province. OHBA advocates on behalf of its members to key stakeholders, provides member benefits and training, and promotes innovation and professionalism within the residential construction industry.

Since 2007, OHBA members have built more than 700,000 homes in more than 500 Ontario communities. The residential construction industry employs more than 500,000 people across the province, and contributes more than $66.6 billion dollars to Ontario’s economy.

