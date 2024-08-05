CIK Telecom Celebrates 22 Years of Innovation by Launching Fibre Community Program to Accelerate Fibre Internet Expansion across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CIK Telecom, one of Canada’s leading independent internet service providers, is proud to mark its 22nd anniversary with the launch of their new Fibre Community Program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to bring its high-speed SuperFibre internet to more Canadian neighbourhoods, faster than ever before.

As part of this milestone, CIK is calling communities to join the movement and help determine where the company deploys its next-generation fibre network next.

“We’ve spent the last two decades providing more affordable internet for Canadians,” said Jordan Deng, CEO of CIK Telecom. “With the Fibre Community Program, we’re taking it one step further, by putting the power in the hands of the people to bring our SuperFibre technology directly to their neighbourhoods.” We sprung into action with this initiative after hearing from Unionville Ward 3 Councillor Reid McAlpine:

“I have many residents who are frustrated by the lack of fibre service from Bell on Village Parkway and presumably neighbouring streets.”

How the Fibre Community Program Works

CIK’s newly announced Fibre Community Program gives residents a voice in the fibre network expansion process, allowing CIK to prioritize fibre rollouts based on real-time community interest. The program includes four easy steps:

Submit Interest: Residents fill out a simple form to show they want SuperFibre in their area. Measure Local Demand: CIK monitors neighbourhood-level interest to identify priority zones. Priority Access: Communities with high interest get early access to fibre installation. Get Connected: Once infrastructure is in place, installations begin immediatelybringing residents ultra-fast, low-latency internet with no bottlenecks.

To view the SuperFibre coverage video showing our fibre backbone, and to request fibre in your neighbourhood, visit CIK’s new Fibre Community Page.

CIK’s Independent SuperFibre Network

Unlike many ISPs, CIK Telecom builds, owns, and operates its own fibre-optic network infrastructure. This end-to-end independence enables the company to offer faster installations, lower prices, and better customer support, without relying on third-party providers.

SuperFibre delivers internet speeds of up to 10Gbps, ideal for streaming, online gaming, remote work, and smart homes. With its backbone built on advanced fibre-optic technology, SuperFibre ensures nearly zero signal degradation, making it one of the most reliable internet options available today.

A Commitment to Transparent, Community-Driven Internet

With an industry reputation for transparency, CIK pledges no hidden fees , no surprise price hikes , and community-first values . The company also actively supports underserved and rural areas, local nonprofits, food runs, and youth sports teams, reinforcing its belief in a more connected and inclusive Canada.

“CIK’s fibre service transformed my remote work setup, finally, no more dropped calls or buffering!”

Karen W., Markham Resident

“CIK sponsored my son’s U14 hockey team and they actually listened to our neighbourhood’s request. Now we’re the first on the block with SuperFibre!”

Jamal R., Richmond Hill Resident

Celebrating 22 Years and Building the Future

Founded in 2003, CIK Telecom has grown to serve hundreds of thousands of customers across the country and employs over 400 people. Furthermore, CIK is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of its newest support centre in Faisalabad, Pakistan. With the new Fibre Community Program, CIK continues its mission to democratize internet access and deliver high-performance connectivity to every corner of Canada.

Residents can check if their area is eligible and register their interest at: ciktel.com/fibre-community

About CIK Telecom

CIK Telecom offers residential and business telecom services, including high-speed Cable and DSL Internet, Fibre Internet, Home Phone, Digital TV, and Home Security services. With more than 500 employees, CIK provides services and support to over 250,000 customers in Canada and is ranked in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, Canada as one of the Best Gaming ISPs by PC Magazine in Canada in 2024.

Contact

Management of Public Relations

CIK Telecom

[email protected]



