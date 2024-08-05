CIRI Announces the 2025 Recipient for the Award for Excellence in Investor Relations

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Canada’s national association representing investor relations professionals, is pleased to announce that Jennifer McCaughey, F.CIRI, has been chosen as the 37th recipient of the Award for Excellence in Investor Relations. Jennifer was honoured at CIRI’s 38th Annual Investor Relations Conference in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

The Award for Excellence in Investor Relations is presented by CIRI to honour individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the investor relations profession and the Institute.

Award for Excellence in Investor Relations

Jennifer McCaughey, F.CIRI, has had a distinguished career in Investor Relations, spanning over 25 years with several key small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap issuers. Most notably, she served as the leading IRO at Transcontinental for 15 years. During this time, Ms. McCaughey joined the CIRI Quebec Chapter Executive as a member (2010-2016) and assumed the Chapter Chair position from 2012-2014, where her leadership significantly expanded the Chapter’s reach beyond the IR community. Ms. McCaughey’s efforts to broaden CIRI’s scope aligned with the overarching goal of enhancing the IRO’s importance within senior management and the C-suite.

Throughout her leadership, Ms. McCaughey instilled a vision to grow and expand the influence of the IR function, effectively channelling her efforts through CIRI to achieve this goal.

“Jennifer is a highly regarded investor relations professional in Canada and a significant contributor to CIRI. She is recognized for her outstanding leadership, commitment to best practices, and steadfast support for CIRI and the broader IR community,” said Nathalie Megann, CPIR, President & CEO, CIRI. “Whether through her role at Calian Group or her ongoing efforts to advance the profession as a mentor, advocate, and thought leader, she continually strives to open doors and expand the exposure of the value of the investor relations profession through active involvement and leadership in the Canadian investor relations community.”

Ms. McCaughey received the designation of F.CIRI, the CIRI Fellowship in 2021, which recognizes IR leaders who bring distinction to the profession and serve as role models for others. She also received the Belle Mulligan Award for Leadership in Investor Relations in 2014, which recognizes individuals who have shown singular leadership in one or more aspects of the practice of IR. As a longstanding member of CIRI, she has generously shared her expertise and experience through speaking engagements, leadership roles and mentorship.

Ms. McCaughey is the Director of Investor Relations at Calian Group, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in capital markets and investor relations. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from McGill University and is a CFA Charterholder.

“I’m incredibly honoured to receive the Award for Excellence in Investor Relations from CIRI. This recognition reflects not just a milestone in my career, but a journey spanning nearly 30 years in the capital markets, the majority of which has been dedicated to investor relations. IR has been more than a profession—it’s been a passion. I’ve always believed in the strategic value of investor relations and the critical role it plays in building trust, enhancing corporate reputation, and driving long-term value for companies. To have now received all three of CIRI’s awards is truly humbling, and I share this honour with the many colleagues and mentors who have inspired me along the way. I hope this recognition encourages others in our field to continue raising the bar for excellence in IR. CIRI plays a vital role in supporting that mission, and I’m proud to be part of such a dedicated community.”

“I extend sincere congratulations to Jennifer as well as heartfelt thanks for her valued contributions to CIRI and the IR profession,” said Nathalie Megann.

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With over 300 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4e523d7-cdcf-409e-9af6-66917d968a83



