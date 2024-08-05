Skip to content
Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that the following nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 12, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld
John Barnett 10,236,077 715
Michael Bregman 10,127,220 109,572
Anne-Mette de Place Filippini 10,236,077 715
Joseph E. Fluet 10,235,777 1,015
G. John Krediet 10,236,077 715
William F. Morneau 10,236,077 715
B. Jeffrey Parr 10,150,779 86,013
Kenneth B. Rotman 10,151,779 85,013
Lionel H. Schipper 10,127,220 109,572
Les Viner 10,236,077 715
Michael Wagman 10,151,779 85,013
Peter Zemsky 10,235,777 1,015
     

About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.5 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 69 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Director, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
Fax: (416) 925-5753
[email protected]  


