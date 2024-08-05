Clarification on Hivello Buy-Back Announcement

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) announces a clarification following the recent news regarding the buy-back of 13.5 million $HVLO tokens under the Hivello Buy & Burn initiative.

The Company wishes to clarify that the buy-back was executed by the HVLO Association, not Hivello Holdings, as previously referenced.

The HVLO Association is the entity responsible for managing the $HVLO token economy and overseeing initiatives that drive long-term value for the Hivello community.

This clarification does not affect the scope or outcome of the buy-back. The 13.5 million $HVLO tokens have been permanently removed from circulation, in line with the Association’s commitment to reducing token supply and optimizing the value of the ecosystem.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company’s portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It’s as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com .

