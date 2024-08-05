Cleanfarms Reports Strong Progress in Agricultural Plastics Recovery with New National Collection Rates

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Cleanfarms celebrates 15 years of supporting Canadian farmers in managing agricultural plastics responsibly, the organization is reporting strong progress with recovery rates nationwide.

Cleanfarms collected 10.1 million kg of agricultural plastics in 2024, a significant increase from the 9.2 million kg collected the previous year.

Based on a three-year national average, the collection rate for small containers (under 23L) reached 81%, an increase from 78% in 2023. Similarly, bulk containers rose to a recovery rate of 62%, up from 59%. Grain bags in Saskatchewan also climbed to 69%, continuing its upward trend.

“We’re seeing the results of strong partnerships and hard work on the ground,” said Barry Friesen, Executive Director at Cleanfarms. “It’s farmers who are preparing their materials properly and bringing them to collection sites, site staff who provide the drop-off locations, and our recycler partners who keep these materials moving through the value chain that are making this happen, day by day.”

Provincial Highlights:

British Columbia: Cleanfarms collected 88,000 kg of material in BC in 2024, including 37,000 kg of ag chem containers, 38,400 kg of ag film, grain bags and twine, and 12,500 kg of unwanted pesticides & old livestock/equine meds (UPLM).

Alberta: Small container recovery increased to 456,000 kg in 2024 (416,000 kg in 2023).

Saskatchewan: Bulk container collection volumes rose to 50,200 units (up from 44,200 units) while grain bag recovery increased to 1.77 million kg (up from 1.52 million kg).

Manitoba: Small container collections climbed to 263,000 kg (up from 183,000 kg); ag film & twine collection reached 94,000 kg (up from 60,800 kg).

Ontario: Bulk container volumes increased from 4,560 units in 2023 to 4,940 units in 2024.

Quebec: Ag film & twine collection jumped to 2.3 million kg (up from 1.47 million kg), and maple tubing collection increased to 732,600 kg (up from 572,000 kg).

New Brunswick: UPLM collections reached 17,700 kg, a 12% increase from the last event in 2021.

Nova Scotia: Small container collection more than doubled to 14,700 kg (up from 6,800 kg).

Prince Edward Island: Ag film & twine collection increased to 101,000 kg (up from 67,600 kg).

Looking ahead, the Cleanfarms team is focused on reaching more farmers, expanding programs, and continuing to build momentum toward even higher recovery rates with materials that can be more readily recycled in 2025.

Find out more in our 2024 Annual Report

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

