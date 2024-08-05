CMG Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) (TSX: CMG) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted a notice (the “Notice”) filed by the Company of its intention to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) for its common shares (“Shares”). In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (an “ASPP”) with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its Shares.

“We intend to maintain a strong bias towards pursuing acquisition opportunities that meet our disciplined return thresholds while also recognizing that, from time-to-time, our current share price can also represent a compelling opportunity to build long-term shareholder value” stated Pramod Jain, CEO. “The NCIB provides us with the flexibility to balance both paths, ensuring we can be opportunistic in allocating capital where it can create the greatest long-term benefit for our shareholders.”

The Company may, during the 12-month period commencing November 14, 2025 and ending November 13, 2026, or on such earlier date as CMG completes its purchases or provides notice of termination, purchase up to 4,136,475 Shares in total, representing 5% of the issued and outstanding Shares as at November 3, 2025. As of the close of business on November 3, 2025 the Company had 82,729,510 Shares issued and outstanding. Except for block purchases permitted under the rules of the TSX, the number of Shares to be purchased per day will not exceed 53,297 Shares, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Shares on the TSX for the most recently completed six calendar months, ended October 31, 2025, being 213,191 Shares, prior to the TSX’s acceptance of the Notice. The actual number of Shares which may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by management of the Company, subject to the terms of the ASPP, applicable law and the rules of the TSX.

Subject to any required regulatory approvals, all purchases of Shares under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX, other designated exchanges and/or alternative Canadian trading systems at prevailing market prices, or by such other means as may be permitted by the applicable securities regulators. All Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

In connection with the NCIB, CMG has entered into an ASPP with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB at times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the ASPP, prior to entering into a blackout period, CMG may, but is not required to, instruct its designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by CMG prior to the blackout period in accordance with the rules of the TSX, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX concurrently with the initiation of the NCIB.

The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) believes that, from time to time, the market price of CMG’s Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company’s business. As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, the Board believes that share repurchases would be a desirable use of corporate funds in the best interests of the Company. Furthermore, the purchases are expected to benefit all persons who continue to hold Shares by increasing their equity interest in the Company when such repurchased Shares are cancelled.

About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Oslo, Stavanger, and Kaiserslautern. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “aims”, “intend”, “can”, “goal”, “seek”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “strategy”, “future”, “likely”, “may”, “should”, “will”, and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are detailed in the companies’ public filings.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



