CN Announces Janet Drysdale as Interim Chief Commercial Officer

MONTREAL, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that Janet Drysdale will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. Janet is stepping into the role following the departure of Remi G. Lalonde.

Janet spent the first decade of her nearly 30-year career at CN in a variety of roles in Sales and Marketing. She is a seasoned and versatile leader with significant cross-functional experience having held executive positions at CN in Investor Relations, Finance, Corporate/Business Development, Sustainability, and most recently as Chief Stakeholder Relations Officer.



“I am very pleased that Janet will be leading our commercial team during this critical time. Janet’s depth of experience in sales and marketing, steady hand, and drive for results will provide strong leadership for the commercial team. I look forward to working closely with her as we accelerate the execution of our growth agenda,” said Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer at CN. “I thank Remi for his contributions to CN.”

The Chief Commercial Officer role is a critical executive position overseeing CN’s strong and experienced team responsible for sales and marketing. The appointment of a permanent Chief Commercial Officer is a priority.

Biographical Notes

Janet is an independent director of Rumo S.A., Brazil’s largest freight railway. She is Chair of the Board of the Railway Association of Canada, and she sits on the Board of the Canadian American Business Council.

Ms. Drysdale holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree from Queen’s University and an MBA from McGill University. Ms. Drydale also holds the Global Competent Boards Designation (GCB.D).

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts: Media Investment Community Jonathan Abecassis Stacy Alderson Director, Public Affairs and Assistant Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations (438) 455-3692 (514) 399-0052 [email protected] [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers