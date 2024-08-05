CN Proudly Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of its Privatization

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thirty years ago today, on November 17th, 1995, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) shares were offered in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges, raising C$2.25 billion. At the time, it was the largest IPO in Canadian history.

Founded in 1919, CN was the largest and oldest Crown Corporation in Canada. The privatization helped propel CN’s transformation into the transportation leader and trade-enabler it is today, powering the economy and North American supply chains from coast to coast to coast.

To mark this important anniversary, Shauneen Bruder, Chair of the Board of Directors and Tracy Robinson, CN’s President and Chief Executive Officer, alongside senior executives, rang the Opening Bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

“This day thirty years ago, marked a milestone in CN’s transformation into the industry leader we are today. Everyone who contributed to this success can look back with immense pride knowing that that same spirit is what continues to drive us today. The strength of CN lies in our ability to power the economy.”

Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN

“I remember the sense of excitement and determination that filled the company when we went public. We knew it was a defining moment that would test us in new ways. Looking back now, it’s amazing to see how that moment of change became the catalyst for three decades of growth, innovation, and pride in what CN has become.”

Cristina Circelli, Vice-President Corporate Secretary and General Counsel at CN

Over the last three decades, CN has built a strong three-coast network that delivers value and opportunities for our customers and supply chain partners to reach new markets, enabling long term sustainable economic growth in North America and around the world.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts :

Media Investment Community Ashley Michnowski Stacy Alderson Senior Manager Assistant Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations (438) 596-4329

[email protected] (514) 399-0052

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c8a382b-4a3b-4eb7-9364-8bb947f316b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43dcb5fa-c564-4cc2-8b4d-ce23bd93c69e



CBJ Newsmakers