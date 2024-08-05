CN Reports December Grain Movement

MONTREAL, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it set a new monthly record for grain movement in December, marking its fourth consecutive record month. CN moved over 2.82 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada last month, surpassing its previous December record set in 2020 by over 80,000 metric tonnes.

CN also set a record for grain moved within a single calendar year in 2025. In Western Canada, CN moved over 31.3 million metric tonnes, surpassing the previous record of 30.9 million metric tonnes set in 2020. Across all of Canada, CN shipped more than 32.7 million metric tonnes of grain, exceeding the prior all-time record of 32.25 million metric tonnes established in 2024.

“Canadian farmers produced record grain crops. Through consistent execution and close collaboration across the grain supply chain, CN railroaders supported the movement of these volumes to market. These results contributed to another record month and another consecutive record year in 2025 for grain movement across Canada.”

– Janet Drysdale, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, CN

CN Winter Plan

CN continues to execute its winter operations plan across the network as the colder months have begun. For more information and details about how the Company has put proactive solutions in place please consult its 2025-2026 Winter Plan.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

