CN Reports October Grain Movement

MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today it set a new all time monthly record for grain movement in October. CN moved over 3.4 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada last month, higher by 110, 000 metric tonnes from its previous set record for the month and the best individual month record ever by the Company.

“At CN, our customers count on us to deliver, and our team of railroaders continues to meet that challenge. This performance shows what’s possible with good customer collaboration, thoughtful planning and strong execution. We’re proud to move Canadian grain safely and efficiently to deliver for farmers, supply chain partners, and the economy.”

– Janet Drysdale, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at CN.

CN Winter Plan

CN continues to execute its winter operations plan across the network as the colder months begin. For more information and details about how the Company has put proactive solutions in place please consult its 2025-2026 Winter Plan.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

