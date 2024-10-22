Skip to content
CN to Report Third-Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results Today

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its third-quarter 2024 financial and operating results after the market close.

CN’s senior officers will review the results and the railway’s outlook in a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Tracy Robinson, CN President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-800-715-9871 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-647-932-3411 (International), using 5497429 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers’ remarks via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/en/investors. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Stacy Alderson
Director, Public Affairs and Assistant Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(438) 455-3692 (514) 399-0052
[email protected] [email protected]


