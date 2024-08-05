Toronto, Canada, July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian digital asset management platform Coinchange is celebrating its seventh year this month, July. Coinchange marks 4 Years of ‘Earn’ product as institutional-grade yield infrastructure expands globally.

Since its founding in 2018, the company has transformed from a retail-focused app into a compliant, institutional-grade digital asset management platform, serving exchanges, wallets, and fintechs worldwide.

Coinchange has undergone several strategic shifts in the past seven years:

Started as a retail platform offering DeFi high-yield products.

Evolved into a multi-management, multi-strategy digital-asset management platform.

Today, it powers customizable yield infrastructure for institutions, exchanges, and neobanks globally.

The platform is powered by automatic trading strategies, regulatory compliance, and secure infrastructure, making it possible for anyone to access what was once reserved for hedge funds and private banks.

In seven years, the company went from humble beginnings to a global digital asset platform. It started with the idea of improving on what TransferWise once was, providing early DeFi yield – however, the platform pivoted to B2B because of market needs, scaling, and a heavy emphasis on compliance.

This article goes over the timeline of Coinchange’s inception till what it does today, the platform’s future roadmap, and its mission.

What Coinchange Does Today

Coinchange is a digital asset management platform that delivers yield solutions through:

Yield-as-a-Service (YaaS) API – A white-label API enabling partners like wallets and exchanges to embed institutional-grade “Daily Earn” products directly into their platforms. It offers seamless integration for platforms to unlock passive income streams without managing underlying yield strategies themselves.

This full-stack approach enables Coinchange partners to deliver daily liquidity yield products to their users – with security, insurance protection, compliance, and at scale.

Company Timeline

Coinchange has been through a lot through the years, and changed drastically from its very inception.

2018 – Foundation

Coinchange was founded, and it started with a vision of making something similar to what TransferWise once was, but more transparent and without unnecessary hustles.

2019 – R&D

This year was devoted to scaling, attending conferences in the fintech field, serving partners, research & development.

2020 – Pre-seed

Built the foundation for core custody and risk engine. Licensing and regulatory groundwork laid.



2021 – High-Yield Account Launched

First real-money DeFi yields offered to retail users. CAD $1.5M seed funding round closed.



2022 – Scaling

Retail AUM hit $80M with 150K+ accounts. $6M USD raised to support growth.



2023 – B2B2C API Vault Development

Launched Yield-as-a-Service API (YaaS). B2B partners like wallets, exchanges, and neobanks joined.



2024 – Multi-Manager Platform

Onboarded external quant strategies. Infrastructure built for broker, exchange, and vault-level execution. Vault product (tokenized strategies) released in Q4.



2025 – Digital Asset Management Platform

Bloq Capital hedge fund launched with $4M AUM. First steps toward regulatory-compliant, multi-strategy digital asset management. Coinchange AUM projected to cross $80M by year-end.



How Coinchange Brings Wall Street to Main Street

With Coinchange’s B2B2C model, partners like exchanges and fintechs can offer their users sophisticated yield solutions without building it themselves. Just as Stripe made payments simple for developers, Coinchange makes high-yield strategies accessible to any business with an app.

Daily liquidity, transparency, and compliant architecture make it easy to unlock value from idle assets.

“We’re making institutional-grade yield available to everyone,” said Maxim Galash, CEO of Coinchange. “That means regulated, risk-managed returns – not just access to strategies, but the infrastructure that powers them, available to all.”

Our vision is to provide every fintech with the ability to concurrently offer a consistent yield on crypto assets to their end customers – yield-as-a-service for the transactional economy.

Moreover, Coinchange has consistently delivered over 8% APY since the inception of the BTC Yield Product on November 28th, 2022.

Product Performance Snapshot

Coinchange has demonstrated predictable and reliable performance across its yield offerings. Notable highlights include:

BTC Yield Product: Delivered over 8% APY consistently since its inception on November 28, 2022, outperforming most passive digital asset strategies on the market.

Delivered over 8% APY consistently since its inception on November 28, 2022, outperforming most passive digital asset strategies on the market. Zero Client Losses: Since launch, Coinchange has maintained a perfect track record of safeguarding client assets through rigorous risk management and smart diversification.

Since launch, Coinchange has maintained a perfect track record of safeguarding client assets through rigorous risk management and smart diversification. Asset Under Management (AUM) Milestones: Reached significant AUM benchmarks, reflecting growing trust and adoption from partners globally, projected to reach $80M by the end of the year.

Roadmap for the Future

The future of Coinchange looks bright, as the company has a lot to offer in the coming years:

Coinchange being listed as a public company.

FARM v2, growing the strategy roster – to FARM v3.

API v2 with portfolio re-allocation, multi-currency payouts, webhook events.

Custom SMAs / Mandates.

SDKs & Plugins for wallets and neobanks.

Closing Remarks

In five years, Coinchange has transformed from a retail-facing app into a full-stack digital asset infrastructure company powering the next generation of embedded finance. We’ve done it with:

Zero client losses.

Global regulatory compliance.

An unwavering focus on risk-adjusted returns.

To our partners, clients, and team – thank you for building this journey with us.

Here’s to the next chapter.

About Coinchange Financials Inc.

Coinchange is a Canadian digital asset management platform offering multi-management, multi-strategy, market-neutral solutions. The firm combines active portfolio management, transparency and strategy diversification to generate consistent, market-neutral yields as investment products tailored for institutional clients.

