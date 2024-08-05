Colabor Group Announces Resignation of Director

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) wishes to announce that Mr. Robert Johnston has tendered his resignation as director of the Company.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Mr. Johnston for his leadership, valuable expertise, and the meaningful contributions he has made to the Board throughout his tenure,” said Mr. Denis Mathieu, Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or “HRI” in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Yanick Blanchard

Interim Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Colabor Group Inc

Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1308

[email protected] Danielle Ste-Marie

Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel.: 450-449-0026 extension 1180



