Colliers elevates U.S. multifamily presence

TORONTO and DALLAS, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced the acquisition of Greystone Sales Group, LLC (“GREA Dallas”). Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

GREA Dallas is a prominent multifamily investment sales firm in Texas. The firm’s 25 professionals serve private and institutional investors nationwide.

“Dallas continues to be one of the most dynamic multifamily markets in the country,” said Gil Borok, President & CEO, U.S. & LATAM at Colliers. “Its strong economic fundamentals, population growth, and investment activity make it a key focus of our national multifamily capital markets strategy. The GREA Dallas team brings deep expertise and a proven track record, and allows us to further elevate our presence nationally and deliver best-in-class service.”

“We are thrilled to become part of a firm that has an exceptional record as one of the world’s most respected real estate service businesses,” said Todd Franks, Chairman and Founding Partner of GREA Dallas. “Joining Colliers enhances our ability to deliver unparalleled service across the multifamily real estate sector in Texas and nationally. We look forward to leveraging Colliers’ established platform and collaborating with their talented specialists to continue driving exceptional outcomes for our clients in sales and financing of this important asset class.”

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With over $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 24,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , X @Colliers or LinkedIn .

Company Contacts:

Christian Mayer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9500

Gil Borok

President & CEO, U.S. & LATAM

(818) 325-4104



CBJ Newsmakers