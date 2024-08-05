Coming up! Legion’s 2025 National Poppy Campaign

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Royal Canadian Legion’s National Poppy Campaign is set to launch in a week, with updated and returning initiatives. The National Poppy Campaign officially begins on Friday, October 31.

“We are so grateful to the many donors each year, whose generosity allows us to serve our Veteran community, including through gratitude for our Fallen,” says Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President. “To that end, we are always looking at improving access to Poppies and updating Remembrance resources.”

Stay tuned for more details on October 31, but here are some upcoming highlights.

Double the Pay Tribute boxes!

Electronic payment “Pay Tribute” tap-enabled boxes facilitated by RBC, will provide more convenience to donate in thousands more locations, over 2,300 in all. They will join the many more thousands of traditional boxes which will still be available in usual locations. Donors will also be able to give through the Legion’s national website. It will be year two of the Legion’s new collaboration with Amazon online which will once again greatly increase the organization’s distribution footprint to offer Poppies in more areas such as those that may not have a nearby Legion branch. The Legion’s storefront will also feature new Remembrance products.

Biodegradable Poppies, Generous Partners

The Legion will continue to offer biodegradable Poppies and wreaths, and Poppy Centre pins will be available alongside other brand-new Remembrance items at www.poppystore.ca.

Generous partners work each year with the Legion to help facilitate the distribution of Poppies, and to support donations. Two such examples this year include TD Bank which will distribute Poppies through all its branches in Canada, and corporate Starbucks stores that will help collect donations through point-of-sale systems; campaign proceeds will later be transferred directly to local Legion branches within those stores’ communities.

Promoting Remembrance and helping Veterans

Close to 20 million dollars is donated locally to Legion branches throughout the year to help Veterans, with much of that amount coming in during the National Poppy Campaign. Funds go directly into initiatives to support Canada’s Veterans and their families, and also helps promote Remembrance.

On November 11: National Ceremony, Two minutes of silence, Ceremony Locator

On November 11, the Legion will hold the country’s National Remembrance Day Ceremony which will be livestreamed from its Facebook page. We will once again ask Canadians to take two minutes of silence wherever they are that day.

Across the country, Legion volunteers will put on many other local ceremonies. The Legion’s Ceremony Locator at Legion.ca is constantly being updated with more details to help Canadians find a nearby event.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations/Media Inquiries: Nujma Bond 343-540-7604 or [email protected]

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

linkedin.com/company/royalcanadianlegion

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/634bc7fb-829c-48fd-88c9-cf265fba6c47

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8a1b82f-0f67-4d16-839c-2ea30767c71d



CBJ Newsmakers