Commencement of Trading on OTCQX in the U.S.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 1 July 2025 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, is pleased to announce that it has been approved to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market (“OTCQX”) in the United States of America (“United States” or “U.S.”). Trading on OTCQX will commence at the market open today under the ticker symbol “AMRQF”.

Amaroq’s admission to the OTCQX enables higher transparency and trading opportunities for investors in the U.S., ensuring that they have access to the same level of information and disclosure available to investors in the UK, Canada and Iceland, but through U.S.-facing platforms and portals.

The Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange and NASDAQ First North Iceland. No new ordinary shares will be issued as part of the commencement of trading on OTCQX.

Eldur Olafsson, Amaroq CEO, commented:

“We have enjoyed a strong level of support from U.S. investors to date, and we hope that with the increased visibility of a quotation on the OTCQX, this will continue to grow and expand our global reach, as we execute on our strategy of becoming the proxy for Greenland’s growing mining and infrastructure industries.”

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about OTC Markets Group Inc., visit www.otcmarkets.com.



