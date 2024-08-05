Computer Modelling Group Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors and New Board Chair

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated July 25, 2025 as amended by an amendment thereto dated September 1, 2025, were elected as directors of CMG. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Voted For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ALEXANDER M. DAVERN 59,888,310 91.823% 5,332,941 8.177% KENNETH M. DEDELUK 59,180,121 90.737% 6,041,131 9.263% ANUROOP DUGGAL 60,069,782 92.102% 5,151,470 7.898% PRAMOD JAIN 64,618,734 99.097% 588,582 0.903% PETER H. KINASH 54,837,322 84.079% 10,383,930 15.921% ANDREW PASTOR 64,157,081 98.389% 1,050,235 1.611% BIRGIT TROY 65,122,035 99.869% 85,281 0.131%



NEW CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Following the annual meeting, Andrew Pastor was appointed by the Board as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.

Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at the meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other resolutions, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oslo, Stavanger, Kaiserslautern, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Kim MacEachern

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers