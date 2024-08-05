Conifex Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2025 results before market open on Friday, November 14, 2025. Conifex has scheduled a conference call at 8:00 AM Pacific time / 11:00 AM Eastern time on November 14, 2025, to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-877-704-4453

Local dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920

The call will also be available on instant replay until November 28, 2025. For Instant Replay Access, please dial the following number and enter Access ID 13755952#.

Toll-Free Access: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Conifex also announced today that PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. has, following its internal diligence procedures, increased the aggregate principal amount available to Conifex under its existing credit facility by $4.0 million. Following the increase, the aggregate principal amount available under the facility will be approximately $35 million, subject to certain conditions.

Conifex expects to repay the additional amount from a combination of cash released from working capital coupled with the proceeds of one or more additional financings. There is no guarantee that additional financing will be available to Conifex on reasonable terms, if at all.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Pruden

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 216-2949

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries’ primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex’s lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that Conifex expects or anticipates may occur in the future. When used in this news release, words such as “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “will”, “believes”, “intends” “should”, “could”, “may” and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of Conifex’s management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of Conifex or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release include statements regarding: Assumptions underlying Conifex’s expectations regarding forward-looking information contained in this news release include, among others, that the conditions necessary for Conifex to receive the full $4 million will be met. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the availability of government financing or other funding; and other risk factors detailed in our filings with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and Conifex undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.



CBJ Newsmakers