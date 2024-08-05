Consolidated Lithium Metals Announces $2,500,000 Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | FRA: Z36) (“CLM” or the “Company”) announces today that it intends to complete a best efforts non-brokered private placement financing of up to 41,666,666 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 7, 2025. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval. Finder’s fees may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and finder warrants (“Finder Warrants”) in an amount equal to up to 7% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering solely for working capital and general corporate purposes.

While details have yet to be finalized, senior management of the Company and certain members of the Company’s board of directors, including Richard Quesnel, Brett Lynch, and Rene Bharti, may participate in the Offering (the “Insider Participation”). Insider Participation, if any, will be considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Additional information will follow in a subsequent press release once details of the Insider Participation, if any, have been confirmed.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “CLM” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “Z36” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of critical mineral projects in stable jurisdictions. The Company is committed to supporting the energy transition through the responsible development of critical mineral supply chains.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the Offering, including the Company’s intended use of net proceeds, closing conditions and timing, and details of the Insider Participation, if any, and other matters relating thereto.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially, including risks related to: regulatory approvals, including respecting approval of the TSXV of the Offering; general business, economic, competitive, political, social, and market conditions; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry.

Although the Company has attempted to identify the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, and believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are reasonable, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or expectations will prove to be correct, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



