Constellation Software Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss AI’s Impact on Software Businesses

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or “CSI”) announced today it will host a live shareholder question and answer audio webcast on September 22, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET. regarding the impact of Artificial Intelligence technologies (“AI”) on software businesses.

Mark Leonard, President of Constellation, said:

“One of our largest shareholders asked CSI for a question and answer session regarding AI’s impact on software businesses. We felt that the discussion would inevitably turn from the general to the CSI-specific, so we suggested a webcast where all shareholders would be able to pose questions. This is a nice example of an enterprising shareholder catalysing corporate action that benefits all shareholders.

AI has created uncertainty for our employees, shareholders and customers. CSI management don’t purport to know the future of AI. We have a group of AI specialists throughout CSI. They don’t know the future of AI, either. They do, however, help us monitor our AI progress and that of AI generally in our marketplaces. We’ve asked four of them to join our panel for this discussion. I hope you enjoy the Q&A session and emerge more informed.”

To access the call, please dial 1-877-879-1183 (North America toll free) or 1-412-902-6703 (International) and using conference ID 2442103. A conference operator will create a queue and introduce each questioner. You can also hear the call using the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xea2cw62. A replay of the call can be accessed using the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xea2cw62 for 12 months following the call.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677

[email protected]

www.csisoftware.com



