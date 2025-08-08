Skip to content
Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on October 10, 2025 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on September 19, 2025. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q2 2025 and Subsequent Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 15% (5% organic growth, 4% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $2,844 million compared to $2,468 million in Q2 2024.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 68% to $56 million ($2.66 on a diluted per share basis) from $177 million ($8.35 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2024.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $380 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $89 million resulting in total consideration of $469 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $433 million, an increase of 63%, or $168 million, compared to $265 million for the comparable period in 2024.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $37 million to $220 million compared to $182 million for the same period in 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $2,844 million, an increase of 15%, or $376 million, compared to $2,468 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the first six months of 2025 total revenues were $5,498 million, an increase of 14%, or $676 million, compared to $4,822 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for both the three and six month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% and 3% respectively, 4% and 3% respectively for both periods after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $56 million compared to $177 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $2.66 in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income per diluted share of $8.35 for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $192 million or $9.07 per diluted share compared to $282 million or $13.31 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, CFO increased $168 million to $433 million compared to $265 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 63%. For the first six months of 2025, CFO increased $258 million to $1,260 million compared to $1,002 million during the same period in 2024, representing an increase of 26%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $37 million to $220 million compared to $182 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 20%. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $102 million to $730 million compared to $628 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 16%.

1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures
Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

      Three months ended June 30,       Six months ended June 30,    
      2025   2024         2025   2024      
    ($ in millions)   ($ in millions)  
                       
Net cash flows from operating activities     433   265         1,260   1,002      
Adjusted for:                      
Interest paid on lease obligations     (4 ) (3 )       (8 ) (7 )    
Interest paid on debt     (32 ) (37 )       (94 ) (78 )    
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap                      
Debt transaction costs     (4 ) (2 )       (4 ) (13 )    
Payments of lease obligations     (33 ) (29 )       (63 ) (58 )    
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge     (126 ) (8 )       (220 ) (89 )    
Property and equipment purchased     (16 ) (13 )       (31 ) (23 )    
Interest and dividends received     20   9         32   15      
                       
      239   182         871   749      
Less amount attributable to                      
Non-controlling interests     (19 ) 1         (140 ) (121 )    
                       
Free cash flow available to shareholders     220   182         730   628      
                       
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.                      
                       

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
[email protected]
www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position      
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
           
Unaudited        
    June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024  
           
Assets        
           
Current assets:        
  Cash $ 2,575 $ 1,980   $ 1,873    
  Accounts receivable   1,285   1,292     1,116    
  Unbilled revenue   466   369     419    
  Inventories   67   56     60    
  Other assets   685   596     628    
      5,079   4,293     4,096    
           
Non-current assets:        
  Property and equipment   231   222     215    
  Right of use assets   381   329     324    
  Deferred income taxes   281   219     192    
  Equity securities   481   13     14    
  Other assets   369   316     298    
  Intangible assets   7,907   7,459     6,985    
      9,650   8,559     8,027    
           
Total assets $ 14,728 $ 12,851   $ 12,123    
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
           
Current liabilities:        
  Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 575 $ 303   $ 274    
  Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   250   319     342    
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,515   1,589     1,312    
  Dividends payable   21   21     21    
  Deferred revenue   2,415   1,966     2,086    
  Provisions   23   22     11    
  Acquisition holdback payables   183   218     271    
  Lease obligations   130   115     115    
  Income taxes payable   112   111     104    
      5,223   4,664     4,537    
           
Non-current liabilities:        
  Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   1,932   1,855     1,834    
  Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   1,981   1,689     1,604    
  Deferred income taxes   787   670     620    
  Acquisition holdback payables   165   131     110    
  Lease obligations   291   252     247    
  Other liabilities   367   300     268    
      5,523   4,899     4,683    
           
Total liabilities   10,746   9,563     9,220    
           
           
Shareholders’ equity:        
  Capital stock   99   99     99    
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   129   (224 )   (158 )  
  Retained earnings   3,068   2,919     2,517    
  Non-controlling interests   686   493     445    
      3,982   3,288     2,903    
           
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 14,728 $ 12,851   $ 12,123    
           
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.                
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)              
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
                 
               
Unaudited                
  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,  
    2025       2024       2025       2024    
                 
                 
Revenue                
License $ 87     $ 87     $ 183     $ 175    
Professional services   532       495       1,019       964    
Hardware and other   80       68       155       127    
Maintenance and other recurring   2,144       1,819       4,141       3,556    
    2,844       2,468       5,498       4,822    
                 
Expenses                
Staff   1,457       1,328       2,869       2,620    
Hardware   43       37       83       72    
Third party license, maintenance and professional services   268       243       522       458    
Occupancy   17       16       33       30    
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment   144       133       275       245    
Professional fees   55       44       102       83    
Other, net   56       51       109       101    
Depreciation   50       45       96       89    
Amortization of intangible assets   286       258       558       500    
    2,375       2,155       4,647       4,197    
                 
                 
Foreign exchange loss (gain)   118       4       150       (15 )  
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge   126       8       220       89    
Finance and other expense (income)   (28 )     (23 )     (108 )     (32 )  
Bargain purchase gain   (5 )     (2 )     (5 )     (5 )  
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   9       6       11       16    
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)                     58    
Finance costs   71       69       142       136    
    290       61       409       247    
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes   179       252       441       378    
                 
Current income tax expense (recovery)   155       143       292       270    
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (60 )     (78 )     (109 )     (153 )  
Income tax expense (recovery)   95       65       183       117    
                 
Net income (loss)   85       187       258       261    
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to:                
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   56       177       192       282    
Non-controlling interests   28       10       66       (21 )  
Net income (loss)   85       187       258       261    
                 
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.                
Basic and diluted $ 2.66     $ 8.35     $ 9.07     $ 13.31    
                 
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.                
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)              
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
                 
               
Unaudited                
  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,  
    2025     2024       2025     2024    
                 
Net income (loss) $ 85   $ 187     $ 258   $ 261    
                 
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):                
                 
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax   185     (14 )     264     (62 )  
                 
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):                
                 
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI   95           215        
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax   280     (14 )     479     (62 )  
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 364   $ 173     $ 737   $ 198    
                 
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   213     (13 )     353     (53 )  
Non-controlling interests   66     (1 )     126     (9 )  
Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 280   $ (14 )   $ 479   $ (62 )  
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   270     164       545     229    
Non-controlling interests   95     9       192     (30 )  
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 364   $ 173     $ 737   $ 198    
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.            
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity        
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
Unaudited            
Six months ended June 30, 2025            
    Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI    
    Capital
stock		 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)		 Retained
earnings		 Total Non-controlling interests Total equity
               
Balance at January 1, 2025 $ 99 $ (224 ) $ 2,919   $ 2,795   $ 493   $ 3,288  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss):            
               
Net income (loss)         192     192     66     258  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
               
             
               
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI     353         353     126     479  
               
             
Total other comprehensive income (loss)     353         353     126     479  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss)     353     192     545     192     737  
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity            
               
Other movements in non-controlling interests         (1 )   (1 )   1     (0 )
               
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests                 (0 )   (0 )
               
Dividends to shareholders of the Company         (42 )   (42 )       (42 )
               
Balance at June 30, 2025 $ 99 $ 129   $ 3,068   $ 3,296   $ 686   $ 3,982  
               
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.              
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity          
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
               
Unaudited              
Six months ended June 30, 2024              
               
  Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI      
  Capital
stock		 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)		 Retained
earnings		 Total Non-controlling
interests		 Total equity  
               
Balance at January 1, 2024 $ 99 $ (99 ) $ 1,876   $ 1,877   $ 85   $ 1,961    
               
Total comprehensive income (loss):              
               
Net income (loss)         282     282     (21 )   261    
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
               
               
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax     (53 )       (53 )   (9 )   (62 )  
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss)     (53 )       (53 )   (9 )   (62 )  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss)     (53 )   282     229     (30 )   198    
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity              
               
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations                 (0 )   (0 )  
               
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Special Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine                 872     872    
               
Conversion of Lumine Preferred Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Preferred Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine     (6 )   400     394     (394 )      
               
Other movements in non-controlling interests         1     1     (1 )   (0 )  
               
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests                 (86 )   (86 )  
               
Dividends to shareholders of the Company         (42 )   (42 )       (42 )  
               
Balance at June 30, 2024 $ 99 $ (158 ) $ 2,517   $ 2,458   $ 445   $ 2,903    
               
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.                
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows  
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
                 
Unaudited                
  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,  
    2025       2024       2025       2024    
                 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:                
Net income (loss) $ 85     $ 187     $ 258     $ 261    
Adjustments for:                
Depreciation   50       45       96       89    
Amortization of intangible assets   286       258       558       500    
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge   126       8       220       89    
Finance and other expense (income)   (28 )     (23 )     (108 )     (32 )  
Bargain purchase (gain)   (5 )     (2 )     (5 )     (5 )  
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   9       6       11       16    
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)                     58    
Finance costs (note 13)   71       69       142       136    
Income tax expense (recovery)   95       65       183       117    
Foreign exchange loss (gain)   118       4       150       (15 )  
Depreciation of third party costs   4             9          
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations   (185 )     (174 )     46       34    
Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI               (2 )        
Income taxes paid   (192 )     (177 )     (299 )     (245 )  
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities   433       265       1,260       1,002    
                 
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:                
Interest paid on lease obligations   (4 )     (3 )     (8 )     (7 )  
Interest paid on debt   (32 )     (37 )     (94 )     (78 )  
Increase (decrease) in CSI facility                     (578 )  
Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI   (135 )     (21 )     (104 )     92    
Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes                     1,000    
Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI   341       164       368       276    
Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI   (69 )     (14 )     (99 )     (32 )  
Other financing activities   1       (24 )     (0 )     (27 )  
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests         (0 )     (0 )     (86 )  
Debt transaction costs   (4 )     (2 )     (4 )     (13 )  
Payments of lease obligations, net of sublease receipts   (33 )     (29 )     (63 )     (58 )  
Distribution to the Joday Group                     (64 )  
Principal repayments to the Joday Group pursuant to the Call Notice                     (22 )  
Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company   (21 )     (21 )     (42 )     (42 )  
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities   43       12       (48 )     363    
                 
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:                
Acquisition of businesses   (380 )     (452 )     (474 )     (675 )  
Cash obtained with acquired businesses   45       31       56       66    
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts   (114 )     (54 )     (130 )     (130 )  
Purchases of investments and other assets   (14 )     (0 )     (189 )     (1 )  
Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets   15       2       15       5    
Decrease (increase) in restricted cash   (3 )     2       5       (9 )  
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received   20       8       32       13    
Property and equipment purchased   (16 )     (13 )     (31 )     (23 )  
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities   (446 )     (476 )     (717 )     (753 )  
                 
Effect of foreign currency on cash   68       (5 )     101       (22 )  
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash   98       (205 )     596       590    
                 
Cash, beginning of period $ 2,477     $ 2,078     $ 1,980     $ 1,284    
                 
Cash, end of period $ 2,575     $ 1,873     $ 2,575     $ 1,873    
                 


CBJ Newsmakers

