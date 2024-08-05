Skip to content
Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on January 12, 2026 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on December 19, 2025. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q3 2025 and Subsequent Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 16% (5% organic growth, 3% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $2,948 million compared to $2,541 million in Q3 2024.  
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 28% to $210 million ($9.89 on a diluted per share basis) from $164 million ($7.74 on a diluted per share basis) in Q3 2024.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $281 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $134 million resulting in total consideration of $415 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $685 million, an increase of 33%, or $168 million, compared to $517 million for the comparable period in 2024.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) was $529 million, an increase of 46%, or $167 million, compared to $362 million for the comparable period in 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $2,948 million, an increase of 16%, or $407 million, compared to $2,541 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the first nine months of 2025 total revenues were $8,446 million, an increase of 15%, or $1,083 million, compared to $7,363 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for both the three and nine month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% and 3% respectively, 3% and 3% respectively for both periods after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $210 million compared to $164 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $9.89 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to net income per diluted share of $7.74 for the same period in 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $402 million or $18.96 per diluted share compared to $446 million or $21.04 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, CFO increased $168 million to $685 million compared to $517 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 33%. For the first nine months of 2025, CFO increased $426 million to $1,944 million compared to $1,518 million during the same period in 2024, representing an increase of 28%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $167 million to $529 million compared to $362 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 46%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $269 million to $1,259 million compared to $990 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 27%.  

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.   

Non-IFRS Measures
Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

      Three months ended September 30,       Nine months ended September 30,    
      2025   2024         2025   2024      
    ($ in millions)   ($ in millions)  
                       
Net cash flows from operating activities     685   517         1,944   1,518      
Adjusted for:                      
Interest paid on lease obligations     (4 ) (4 )       (12 ) (10 )    
Interest paid on debt     (59 ) (63 )       (153 ) (141 )    
Debt transaction costs     (4 ) (1 )       (8 ) (13 )    
Payments of lease obligations     (34 ) (31 )       (97 ) (89 )    
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge     (16 ) (33 )       (236 ) (122 )    
Property and equipment purchased     (16 ) (19 )       (47 ) (42 )    
Interest and dividends received     13   10         44   25      
                       
      565   376         1,435   1,125      
Less amount attributable to                      
  Non-controlling interests     (36 ) (14 )       (176 ) (135 )    
                       
Free cash flow available to shareholders     529   362         1,259   990      
                       
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.                      
                       

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
[email protected]
www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                     
Unaudited                
                September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024
                     
Assets                
                     
Current assets:                
  Cash           $ 2,770 $ 1,980   $ 2,069  
  Restricted cash           299   18     17  
  Accounts receivable           1,286   1,290     1,149  
  Unbilled revenue           498   369     426  
  Inventories             74   56     66  
  Derivatives             119        
  Other assets           739   577     624  
                  5,786   4,290     4,351  
                     
Non-current assets:              
  Property and equipment         231   222     224  
  Right of use assets           388   329     331  
  Deferred income taxes         288   219     206  
  Investments accounted for using the equity method   258   14     9  
  Other assets           330   314     322  
  Intangible assets   8,045   7,459     7,128  
                  9,540   8,559     8,220  
                     
Total assets           $ 15,326 $ 12,849   $ 12,571  
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
                     
Current liabilities:              
  Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 565 $ 303   $ 294  
  Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   578   319     414  
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities       1,714   1,591     1,422  
  Dividends payable           21   21     21  
  Deferred revenue           2,304   1,965     2,020  
  Provisions             13   22     10  
  Acquisition holdback payables         223   215     276  
  Lease obligations           136   115     115  
  Income taxes payable         142   110     116  
                  5,695   4,661     4,690  
                     
Non-current liabilities:              
  Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   1,948   1,855     1,881  
  Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   1,924   1,689     1,560  
  Deferred income taxes         785   671     641  
  Acquisition holdback payables         193   131     121  
  Lease obligations           291   252     256  
  Other liabilities           386   300     285  
                  5,527   4,899     4,745  
                     
Total liabilities             11,222   9,561     9,435  
                     
                     
Shareholders’ equity:              
  Capital stock           99   99     99  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   112   (224 )   (98 )
  Retained earnings           3,258   2,919     2,657  
  Non-controlling interests         634   493     478  
                  4,103   3,288     3,136  
                     
                     
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity     $ 15,326 $ 12,849   $ 12,571  
                     
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                         
             
Unaudited                    
            Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
              2025       2024       2025       2024  
                         
                         
Revenue                    
License       $ 107     $ 84     $ 290     $ 259  
Professional services       538       487       1,558       1,451  
Hardware and other       89       78       244       204  
Maintenance and other recurring   2,213       1,893       6,354       5,449  
              2,948       2,541       8,446       7,363  
                         
Expenses                    
Staff         1,487       1,336       4,356       3,956  
Hardware         51       43       134       114  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services   285       243       807       701  
Occupancy         17       18       51       48  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment   149       120       424       365  
Professional fees       55       43       157       126  
Other, net         45       34       154       134  
Depreciation         52       46       148       135  
Amortization of intangible assets   307       271       865       771  
              2,448       2,152       7,095       6,349  
                         
                         
Foreign exchange loss (gain)     (17 )     30       132       16  
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge   16       33       236       122  
Finance and other expense (income)   (83 )     (18 )     (191 )     (50 )
Bargain purchase gain       (1 )     1       (6 )     (4 )
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   12       2       23       17  
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)                     58  
Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost   260             260        
Finance costs         74       72       216       207  
              261       119       670       366  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes   239       270       681       648  
                         
Current income tax expense (recovery)   153       126       445       396  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (76 )     (43 )     (185 )     (196 )
Income tax expense (recovery)   77       83       261       200  
                         
Net income (loss)       162       187       420       448  
                         
Net income (loss) attributable to:              
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   210       164       402       446  
Non-controlling interests       (48 )     23       18       2  
Net income (loss)       162       187       420       448  
                         
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.              
  Basic and diluted     $ 9.89     $ 7.74     $ 18.96     $ 21.04  
                         
                         
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
                           
               
Unaudited                      
            Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,  
              2025       2024     2025     2024  
                           
Net income (loss)     $ 162     $ 187   $ 420   $ 448  
                           
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):                
                           
  Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax   (14 )     71     250     8  
                           
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):                
                           
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI   (5 )         209      
                           
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax   (19 )     71     459     8  
                           
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 142     $ 258   $ 879   $ 456  
                           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   (17 )     60     336     7  
Non-controlling interests       (3 )     11     123     2  
Total other comprehensive income (loss)   $ (19 )   $ 71   $ 459   $ 8  
                           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   193       224     738     453  
Non-controlling interests       (51 )     34     141     3  
Total comprehensive income (loss)   $ 142     $ 258   $ 879   $ 456  
                             
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.              
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity          
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
                   
Unaudited                
Nine months ended September 30, 2025              
      Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI      
      Capital stock Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity  
                   
Balance at January 1, 2025 $ 99 $ (224 ) $ 2,919   $ 2,795   $ 493   $ 3,288    
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss):              
                   
Net income (loss)         402     402     18     420    
                   
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
                   
Foreign currency translation differences from              
  foreign operations and other, net of tax and              
  changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI     336         336     123     459    
                   
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss)     336         336     123     459    
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss)     336     402     738     141     879    
                   
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity              
                   
Other movements in non-controlling interests     0     0     0     (1 )   (0 )  
                   
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests                 (0 )   (0 )  
                   
Dividends to shareholders of the Company         (64 )   (64 )       (64 )  
                   
Balance at September 30, 2025 $ 99 $ 112   $ 3,258   $ 3,469   $ 634   $ 4,103    
                   
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.              
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity          
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
                   
Unaudited                
Nine months ended September 30, 2024              
                   
      Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI      
      Capital stock Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity  
                   
Balance at January 1, 2024 $ 99 $ (99 ) $ 1,876   $ 1,877   $ 85   $ 1,961    
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss):              
                   
Net income (loss)         446     446     2     448    
                   
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
                   
Foreign currency translation differences from              
  foreign operations and other, net of tax     7         7     2     8    
                   
Total other comprehensive income (loss)     7         7     2     8    
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss)     7     446     453     3     456    
                   
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity              
                   
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations                 (0 )   (0 )  
                   
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Special Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine                 872     872    
                   
Conversion of Lumine Preferred Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Preferred Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine     (6 )   400     394     (394 )      
                   
Other movements in non-controlling interests         (1 )   (1 )   (3 )   (4 )  
                   
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests                 (86 )   (86 )  
                   
Dividends to shareholders of the Company         (64 )   (64 )       (64 )  
                   
Balance at September 30, 2024 $ 99 $ (98 ) $ 2,657   $ 2,658   $ 478   $ 3,136    
                   
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                           
                           
Unaudited                    
              Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
                2025       2024       2025       2024  
                           
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:              
  Net income (loss)       162     $ 187     $ 420     $ 448  
  Adjustments for:                  
    Depreciation       52       46       148       135  
    Amortization of intangible assets   307       271       865       771  
    IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge   16       33       236       122  
    Finance and other expense (income)   (83 )     (18 )     (191 )     (50 )
    Bargain purchase (gain)   (1 )     1       (6 )     (4 )
    Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets     12       2       23       17  
    Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)                       58  
    Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost   260             260        
    Finance costs       74       72       216       207  
    Income tax expense (recovery)   77       83       261       200  
    Foreign exchange loss (gain)   (17 )     30       132       16  
    Depreciation of third party costs     5             14        
  Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities              
    exclusive of effects of business combinations   (47 )     (72 )     (2 )     (38 )
  Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI                 (2 )      
  Income taxes paid   (131 )     (118 )     (430 )     (363 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities   685       517       1,944       1,518  
                           
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:              
  Interest paid on lease obligations     (4 )     (4 )     (12 )     (10 )
  Interest paid on debt     (59 )     (63 )     (153 )     (141 )
  Increase (decrease) in CSI facility                       (578 )
  Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI   301       55       197       147  
  Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes                     1,000  
  Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI   77       37       445       313  
  Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI   (108 )     (81 )     (207 )     (113 )
  Other financing activities   (1 )     (4 )     (1 )     (31 )
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests               (0 )     (86 )
  Debt transaction costs   (4 )     (1 )     (8 )     (13 )
  Payments of lease obligations, net of sublease receipts     (34 )     (31 )     (97 )     (89 )
  Distribution to the Joday Group                       (64 )
  Principal repayments to the Joday Group pursuant to the Call Notice                       (22 )
  Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company   (21 )     (21 )     (64 )     (64 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities   147       (113 )     100       250  
                           
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:              
  Acquisition of businesses   (281 )     (196 )     (755 )     (871 )
  Cash obtained with acquired businesses     44       23       100       89  
  Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts   (70 )     (53 )     (200 )     (183 )
  Purchases of investments and other assets     (36 )     (4 )     (225 )     (5 )
  Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets     0       2       16       7  
  Decrease (increase) in restricted cash     (289 )     (4 )     (284 )     (13 )
  Interest, dividends and other proceeds received   13       12       44       25  
  Property and equipment purchased   (16 )     (19 )     (47 )     (42 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities   (634 )     (240 )     (1,351 )     (993 )
                           
Effect of foreign currency on              
  cash   (3 )     33       97       11  
                           
Increase (decrease) in cash   195       195       790       785  
                           
Cash, beginning of period $ 2,575     $ 1,873     $ 1,980     $ 1,284  
                           
Cash, end of period $ 2,770     $ 2,069     $ 2,770     $ 2,069  
                           
  1.  See Non-IFRS measures.


