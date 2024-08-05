Constellation Software’s Harris Operating Group Completes Agreement to Acquire TECVIA Holding GmbH

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its Harris operating group has completed the acquisition of TECVIA Holding GmbH.

About Constellation:

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission critical software solutions.

