Constellation Software’s Harris Operating Group Completes Agreement to Acquire TECVIA Holding GmbH

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its Harris operating group has completed the acquisition of TECVIA Holding GmbH.

About Constellation:

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission critical software solutions.

For more information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-9677
[email protected]
www.csisoftware.com


