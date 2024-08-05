Copper Road Congratulates Sterling Metals Corp. and Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CRD) (“Copper Road” or the “Company”) is pleased to congratulate Sterling Metals Corp. (“Sterling”) on its recent press release (Stockwatch) of September 29, 2025. Sterling announced drill results of 262.5 metres of 1.05% copper equivalent. The Company reminds shareholders that it remains a significant shareholder of Sterling with an ownership of approximately 1.8 million shares.

The Company also announces that it has completed a drone mag survey over the Mount Jamie claims in Red Lake, Ontario. The primary goal of this survey was to identify the mineral potential of these claims, and the Company expects results to be issued in the near future.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,600,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) pursuant to the Plan to directors and officers of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 for a five-year term expiring on October 3, 2030.

For more information, please contact:

Brian Howlett, CPA

President and CEO

Copper Road Resources Inc.

1-647-227-3035

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Copper Road. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Copper Road Resource’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Copper Road Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Copper Road Resources, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, details of the exploration results, potential mineralization, Copper Road Resource’s treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure or inability to complete the Offering on disclosed terms or at all, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Copper Road Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



