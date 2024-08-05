Cornish Metals Announces PDMR Dealing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSXV: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its wholly owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, announces that it was notified on 8 October 2025 that Chief Development Officer, Mr Fawzi Hanano, purchased 250,000 common shares at a price of 8.01 pence per share.

Following this purchase, Mr Hanano has a beneficial interest in 1,250,000 common shares representing 0.10% of the issued share capital in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Fawzi Hanano 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Development Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cornish Metals Inc. b) LEI 8945007GJ5APA9YDN221 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares Identification code CA21948L1040 b) Nature of the transaction Initial award pursuant to the Company LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 8.01 pence 250,000 d) Aggregated information – Aggregated volume 250,000 – Price 8.01 pence e) Date of the transaction 8 October 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that is advancing the South Crofty tin project towards production. South Crofty:

is a historical, high-grade, underground tin mine located in Cornwall, United Kingdom and benefits from existing mine infrastructure including multiple shafts that can be used for future operations;

is permitted to commence underground mining (valid to 2071), construct a new processing facility and for all necessary site infrastructure;

would be the only primary producer of tin in Europe or North America. Tin is a Critical Mineral as defined by the UK, American, and Canadian governments as it is used in almost all electronic devices and electrical infrastructure. Approximately two-thirds of the tin mined today comes from China, Myanmar and Indonesia;

benefits from strong local community, regional and national government support with a growing team of skilled people, local to Cornwall, and could generate over 300 direct jobs.

