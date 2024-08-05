Cornish Metals Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural sustainability report for the 2024 reporting year. This marks a meaningful milestone in our commitment to formalising and communicating our sustainability commitments.

The report outlines our performance and progress across key sustainability pillars, including governance and ethics, social responsibility and environmental stewardship, establishing a baseline for future reporting. To support transparency and comparability, we have reported in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) Standards.

Don Turvey, CEO and Director of Cornish Metals, stated: “Whilst sustainability has long informed the way we operate at Cornish Metals, publishing our first sustainability report marks a significant step in formalising our approach and strengthening transparency. The report reflects a careful and deliberate process, guided by our focus on data integrity, robust governance and meaningful engagement with stakeholders. We understand that the long-term success of our business depends on acting responsibly, protecting the environment, supporting our employees and contributing to the community in which we operate. We believe this report provides a strong foundation for continued progress and accountability into the future.”

The 2024 sustainability report is available on our website at https://cornishmetals.com/sustainability/sustainability-report . We invite all stakeholders to explore the report and engage with us on our journey.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is a dual-listed mineral exploration and development company (AIM and TSX-V: CUSN) that is advancing the South Crofty tin project towards production. South Crofty:

is a historical, high-grade, underground tin mine located in Cornwall, United Kingdom and benefits from existing mine infrastructure including multiple shafts that can be used for future operations;

is permitted to commence underground mining (valid to 2071), construct a new processing facility and for all necessary site infrastructure;

would be the only primary producer of tin in Europe or North America. Tin is a Critical Mineral as defined by the UK, American, and Canadian governments as it is used in almost all electronic devices and electrical infrastructure. Approximately two-thirds of the tin mined today comes from China, Myanmar and Indonesia;

benefits from strong local community, regional and national government support with a growing team of skilled people, local to Cornwall, and could generate up to 320 direct jobs.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Don Turvey”

Don Turvey

CEO and Director

