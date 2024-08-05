Crakmedia Named One of the Best Workplaces® in Québec by Great Place to Work®

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crakmedia, a Québec leader in performance digital marketing, has secured a spot in the Best Workplaces® in Québec ranking by Great Place to Work® Canada.

Crakmedia earned its Great Place to Work certification last April and was honored in June by being included in the Best Workplaces in Canada list in the Advertising and Marketing category. This time, the company distinguished itself at the provincial level during the recent Great Place to Work Canada gala.

The marketing firm—one of the 300 largest SMEs in Québec—has been recognized many times in the past for its employee experience practices, technological innovation, and remarkable growth.

“We are extremely proud of our company culture and the experience we offer our employees. Great Place to Work is one of the only certifications based exclusively on employees’ opinions, which makes this new recognition even more meaningful for us and reinforces that we are among the best in Québec,” said Geneviève Émond, PeopleOps Director at Crakmedia.

The Best Workplaces in Québec distinction is awarded to Québec companies certified by Great Place to Work Canada that stand out with exceptionally high recommendation scores following an anonymous survey conducted among all employees within the past 12 months.

View the full Best Workplaces in Québec ranking : greatplacetowork.ca/best-workplaces-in-quebec

ABOUT CRAKMEDIA

A global leader in web marketing, performance marketing, web development, and traffic monetization, Crakmedia is an international company based in Quebec City. Its areas of expertise include digital content creation, campaign personalization, website and data analysis, brand management, search engine optimization, media buying, advertising brokerage, web development, and the creation of cutting-edge technologies. For more information: crakmedia.com

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every workplace become a great place to work for everyone. Their proprietary platform and Model For All™ help companies assess the experience of every employee. Exemplary workplaces earn Great Place To Work Certified™ status, and some earn a spot on a Best Workplaces™ list.

For more information, visit greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place to Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook et Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/063b8ed9-b062-403b-88b1-c3d94da85b3c



