Cross Canada VW Van Tour Will Raise Awareness For Importance Of Natural Health Products





ST. ALBERT, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shawn Buckley can best be described as a man on a mission, with an important message to deliver.

And he is delivering that message via a 1985 Volkswagen van.

The vehicle is the fun part. But the message Shawn is delivering is very serious.

Buckley, a lawyer, and the president of The Natural Health Product Protection Association (NHPPA), is driving the classic VW van across Canada–beginning in Victoria Oct. 4, and ending up in Ottawa Oct. 25. Other drivers from Charlottetown and Quebec City will join Buckley to deliver his message to Parliament Hill in the form of a Citizen Petition in support of The Health Charter, which has been signed by over 150,000 Canadians.

The message? It’s time for the Federal Government to act in the best interests of Canadians when regulating natural and traditional remedies.

“Currently the Federal Government is not under any legal obligation to seek good health outcomes or even to act in the public interest when regulating natural and traditional remedies,” explained Buckley.

It is estimated that between 70 and 80 per cent of Canadians use one or more natural health products12. Health Canada has stated there are nearly 200,000 different natural health products (NHPs) in Canadian stores3, representing a $5 billion per year industry in Canada4.

Started in 2018 to support the Charter of Health Freedom, The NHPPA says the Citizen Petition is the third largest paper petition in Canadian history (150,000+ signatures, pending delivery and certification)5. “The Health Charter will codify our existing health rights,” explained Buckley. “It will also require the Federal Government to act in the best interests of Canadians when regulating natural and traditional remedies.”

During the three weeks it will take for the Citizen Petition to travel across Canada, the NHPPA will host what it claims as the largest health show ever held (called the World’s Greatest Health Show). The Health Show is a world’s first in having ordinary Canadians sharing their health stories. Buckley says, “The World’s Greatest Health Show and the Health Charter Tour are meant to bring Canadians together with a better understanding of the benefits of our natural and traditional healing traditions.”

The Health Show will include presentations by:

Canadians who rely on natural and traditional remedies;

Leading Health Experts;

Health Practitioners explaining their healing traditions and their successes;

Health Food Stores regarding successes in helping people and their current challenges;

Legal and Regulatory Experts on health rights, censorship of truthful health information, and the regulatory environment.

All Canadians are invited to attend any of the events taking place during the 18-city tour. For more information, please email [email protected] or visit nhppa.org/join-the-tour/.

