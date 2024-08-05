Culture Days is Coming Soon

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Culture Days is coming. There’s still time to be a part of the nationwide celebration of arts, culture and creativity from September 19 through October 12, 2025. From major city-wide events to intimate local workshops, the three-week celebration culminated in a record 5 million people participating in over 4,000 events across hundreds of communities in 2024.

Arts. Culture. Community

Each year, Culture Days remains an exciting and fresh experience for the public to enjoy thanks to a diverse range of free and pay-what-you-may offerings presented by event organizers. As part of the annual national marketing campaign, registered event organizers have access to free marketing tools, resources, templates, content, guides, and learning opportunities. Culture Days offers increased visibility and opportunities to connect with a captivated audience, both close to home and across the country, during the event period and beyond.

Individual artists and collectives, arts and cultural organizations, towns, municipalities, and communities are invited to participate by registering an event for public presentation soon to take full advantage of the national campaign. A wide array of free and pay-what-you-may, hands-on events and activities are already registered at CultureDays.ca .

Get started with the Culture Days FAQs , Programming Ideas , Event Organizer Guide , or plan events recognizing The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR). Explore the Culture Days website, Marketing Drive, and Webinar Series for inspiration and ideas.

“As the launch of Culture Days 2025 draws closer, and the array and number of event offerings grow, our excitement builds to present the best experience yet. Culture Days is a celebration of collective contribution, participation, and support. The opportunity to immerse ourselves in the incredible arts, culture and heritage available in our local communities inspires us to nurture and protect both the contributors and the sector as a whole. Our goal each year is to unite people across Canada in celebration of a creativity uniquely our own.” Shannon Bowler, Executive Director, Culture Days National

Culture Days 2025 takes place September 19, 2025, through October 12, 2025.

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become Canada’s largest cultural event, holding over 50,000 events with over 25 million attendees over the past 15 years. Culture Days fosters a welcoming annual event during the fall with free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations, and municipalities in over 5,000 communities across Canada.

Participants are filled with many experiences to partake in, ranging from arts, culture, and heritage events. From the Yukon to Nova Scotia, British Columbia to Hudson’s Bay – and all points in between – Culture Days highlights, amplifies, and empowers the diverse arts and cultural life in our communities. As a leading national voice for an active, engaged, and inclusive cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the arts sector across Canada. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a three-week celebration of the arts. Culture Days is a registered charity. Visit culturedays.ca for more information.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-Home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

