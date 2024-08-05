Culture Days Launches with Thousands of Free Events Across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Friday marks the launch of Culture Days , Canada’s largest annual celebration of arts, culture and heritage. From September 19 through October 12, 2025, the public is invited to enjoy the thousands of free and may-what-you-may participatory activities, events, and hubs showcasing a rich diversity of community and creativity across the country.

“Culture Days is about opening doors and sparking discovery,” says Shannon Bowler, Executive Director, Culture Days National.“Every year, the public has the opportunity to experience the incredible diversity of artistic expression Canada has to offer without barriers. Last year, a record 5 million people participated in over 4,000 events across hundreds of communities, and this year’s offerings are equally enticing. Whether you’re exploring a local gallery, stepping into a dance workshop, or connecting with artists and storytellers, Culture Days reminds us of the essential role arts and culture play in our shared identities and wellbeing.”

A National Invitation to Celebrate Creativity

This year’s celebration features thousands of workshops, concerts, performances, festivals, and behind-the-scenes experiences from small galleries and studios to the largest arts, culture and heritage institutions and venues across Canada.

Over one hundred diverse Community Event Hubs will pop up in communities large and small across Canada, including St. Catharines, Brampton, Oakville, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Pictou County, Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Lloydminster, Vernon, Abbotsford, Richmond, and Vancouver. Across the country, marquee cultural organizations like the National Ballet of Canada, Canadian Museum for Human Rights, The Royal Conservatory of Music, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Canadian Opera Company, Prismatic Arts Festival, Art Gallery of Alberta, Royal BC Museum, Victoria Symphony, and more open their doors for free access experiences while Nuit Blanche events light up the nights in Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Toronto. On and around September 30, exclusively explore National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events to advance understanding of Truth and Reconciliation, highlighting the experiences and perspectives of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people, artists, and cultures.

The listing of events offers participants multiple ways to curate their creative adventure by region, date or activity type, making it easier than ever to discover and get involved close to home. Explore the event listing to make the most of the incredible local offerings.

Culture Days 2025 takes place September 19, 2025, through October 12, 2025.

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become Canada’s largest cultural event, holding over 50,000 events with over 25 million attendees over the past 15 years. Culture Days is a welcoming annual event held in the fall, featuring free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations, and municipalities in over 500 communities across Canada.

Participants are offered a variety of experiences to engage in, ranging from arts, culture, and heritage events. Culture Days highlights, amplifies, and empowers the diverse arts and cultural life in our communities. As a leading national voice for an active, engaged, and inclusive cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the arts sector across Canada. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a three-week celebration of the arts. Culture Days is a registered charity. Visit culturedays.ca for more information.

The Government of Canada provides financial support for Culture Days through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-Home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

