CWF and Partners Launch Canadian Centre for Nature-based Education

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) and partners in conservation are thrilled to launch the Canadian Centre for Nature-based Education (CCNbE). This new collective aims to enhance hands-on, nature-based learning experiences in schoolyards, communities and public green spaces across the country.

“We’re building this centre to thrive on collaboration,” said Mike Bingley, director of the CCNbE and director of education for CWF. “NGOs, government entities, foundations and other groups in the nature and/or education space that share our belief in the power of partnership and nature-based education are invited to get involved. Whether you’re a teacher, a youth leader, a community volunteer, or simply someone who loves nature, there’s a way to take part.”

The CCNbE will align its work around the National Environmental Learning Framework that is being developed through a partnership of NGOs and governments across Canada that focuses on key priorities including:

Hands on nature-based learning embedded in schoolyards, communities and public green spaces across Canada

Equity-driven access to outdoor education for Indigenous, rural, urban and underserved communities

Career connected learning that builds green skills and supports Canada’s transition to a sustainable economy

Training and support for educators to integrate conservation, climate actions and biodiversity education with confidence

National co-ordination and impact tracking to align efforts and measure progress on environmental literacy and stewardship

Funding for nature-based education across Canada

“The launch of the CCNbE marks a pivotal moment in CWF’s mission to inspire and empower Canadians to engage with and in nature,” said Sean Southey, CEO of CWF. “By fostering a deeper understanding of the environment and promoting hands-on learning experiences, CWF aims to cultivate a generation that values and protects Canada’s rich natural heritage.”

CWF is delighted the following initial partners are joining us in co-launching this important organization:

407 ETR

Alberta Wildlife Federation

Apathy is Boring

Aston Family Foundation

Canadian Wildlife Federation

Centre for Global Education

Christie Lake Kids

EcoSchools Canada

Esri Canada

Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants

Fédération québécoise des chasseurs et pêcheurs

Girl Guides of Canada

iNaturalist Canada

International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) North America Regional Office

IUCN Commission on Education and Communication

National Wildlife Federation

North American Association for Environmental Education

Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) Foundation

Organización para la Educación y Protección Ambiental (OpEPA)

PEI Wildlife Federation

ReForest London

Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation

Tamarack Institute

The Green Herons

The Kenauk Institute

University of Waterloo, School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability (SERS)

Vancouver Island University, Faculty of Education

Yukon Fish and Game Association

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation:

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to conserving Canada’s wildlife and habitats for the use and enjoyment of all. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on wildlife and the environment, carrying out actions to conserve and restore species and habitats, developing and delivering conservation education programs, advocating for changes to government policy and programs, and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

The Green Herons of St. Catharines, Ont.

“We have seen the power that comes from being a community, and if we all do our part, and keep sharing our stories and experiences, our planet will heal and be beautiful for many generations to come,” said Dane Currie, founder of the environmental club for seven-12 year olds.

