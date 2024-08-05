Dancecoin Launches Initial Exchange Offering on Coinstore:Tokenizing the Global Dance Industry

SINGAPORE , Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coinstore has announced the official IEO of Dancecoin’s native token — DANCE ($DANCE) on its spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as a DANCE/USDT pair, and will begin trading on the 23th of October 2025, with the private sale live on October 20th.

DanceCoin is the world’s first tokenized ecosystem uniting the global dance industry — from festivals and federations to studios, schools, and artists. Built on Solana for speed and efficiency, $DANCE connects event organizers, dancers, and fans through transparent payments, digital rewards, and NFT-based event access. Partnered with some of the world’s most prestigious dance festivals — including Blackpool Dance Festival, UK Dance Festival, and New York Dance Festival — DanceCoin bridges real-world entertainment with blockchain innovation. The ecosystem supports event ticketing, talent rewards, and community engagement in a decentralized manner, empowering users with cross-app functionality, staking for loyalty tiers, governance voting, and exclusive access to events and experiences.

Positioned at the forefront of blockchain-integrated entertainment technology, DanceCoin leverages Solana’s high performance to build a scalable ecosystem for the $30B+ global dance market. By offering the $DANCE token, the project addresses fragmentation in the industry, providing Web3 infrastructure for real-world utility and fostering a unified network for dancers, organizers, and fans.

“The future of dance is tokenized with DanceCoin ($DANCE)! Empowering artists, events, and communities — are you ready to join the movement?”

IEO Overview

Token name: DANCE Token

Token symbol: DANCE

Total issue supply: 100,000,000

Circulating Supply:

11,950,000 tokens (11.95%) (with liquidity)

3,950,000 tokens (3.95%)(without liquidity)

Launch Date: Mon, 20 October 2025

Duration: 72 hours

$DANCE is the native utility token of the DanceCoin ecosystem, built on the Solana blockchain. It grants holders access to premium features such as exclusive events, rewards for engagement, staking for loyalty programs, and governance participation. With a total supply of 100 million tokens, the platform’s tokenomics drive long-term value through structured rewards, ecosystem growth, and planned expansions like NFT rollouts and AR training modules.

Additionally, $DANCE enables discounted services, upgraded features, and participation in the platform’s evolution toward a DAO-led governance by 2027, including multi-industry applications and enhanced integrations with partner platforms like o.DANCE.

DANCE Official Media

Website|Twitter|Telegram |Facebook|Instagram

About Coinstore

Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 10 million users worldwide, Coinstore aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

Coinstore Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Tiktok | Telegram Announcement | Telegram Events Announcement

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



CBJ Newsmakers